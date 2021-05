Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, HMS Holdings Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Toronto Ontario, A6, based Investment company Mackenzie Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian National Railway Co, Bank of Nova Scotia, Magna International Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, HMS Holdings Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Waters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mackenzie Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 1110 stocks with a total value of $65.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,885,466 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.88% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 38,116,815 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,260,462 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.04% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 24,017,008 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.43% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 10,996,333 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.33%

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,939,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 689,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,820,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,065,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 918,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,372,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 29,885,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 38,116,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $107.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 10,996,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.43%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 24,017,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 315.23%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 7,371,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,260,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in The Middleby Corp. The sale prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $12.33 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.36.