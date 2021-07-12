IBM Retirement Fund Buys Blackstone Group Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Oracle Corp, Charter Communications Inc

- New Purchases: BX, NXPI, PLTR, SNOW, CZR, CARA, U, DKNG, PLUG, DASH, WIX, RH, CLVT, 4LRA, PENN, NVAX, BSY, YETI, ARES, VRT, ATH, NTNX, SITE, RUN, NTRA, SYNH, BLDR, CG, TPL, LAD, GME, DECK, DAR, CLF, CHDN,
- Added Positions: NET, IFF, CCL, HBAN, TDOC, CVNA, PINS, TXG, DDOG, KNX, TDY, ENPH, COLD, TW, PTON,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, LIN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.B, JPM, TSLA, JNJ, UNH, V, BAC, PG, MA, HD, DIS, INTC, NVDA, PYPL, ADBE, CMCSA, XOM, VZ, T, CSCO, ABT, CVX, KO, MRK, NFLX, PEP, PFE, TMO, ABBV, ACN, HON, MCD, MDT, NKE, ORCL, CRM, TXN, WMT, AVGO, AMGN, BA, BMY, C, COST, DHR, LLY, NEE, LOW, QCOM, UNP, PM, AMAT, BLK, CAT, GE, GS, IBM, MS, SBUX, UPS, CHTR, MMM, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, ADP, CVS, FIS, CI, DE, INTU, MDLZ, MU, BKNG, TGT, ANTM, NOW, CB, PLD, ATVI, APD, ADSK, TFC, BDX, CSX, CME, CL, COP, D, EQIX, EL, FDX, GILD, GPN, ITW, ICE, ISRG, LRCX, MMC, SPGI, NSC, PNC, SHW, SO, SYK, TJX, USB, RTX, WFC, ZTS, AFL, A, ALGN, AEP, AIG, APH, ADI, AON, AZO, BAX, BIIB, BSX, CDNS, COF, CTSH, CCI, CMI, DLR, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, EXC, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GIS, LHX, HPQ, HUM, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, TT, JCI, KLAC, KMB, LMT, MAR, MET, MCHP, MCO, MSI, NEM, NOC, ORLY, PPG, PH, PGR, PRU, PSA, REGN, ROP, ROST, SPG, LUV, TRV, SNPS, SYY, TROW, VRTX, WBA, WM, CMG, TMUS, LULU, DG, GM, HCA, APTV, PSX, TWTR, SEDG, SQ, DOW, CARR, AES, ABMD, AKAM, ALB, ALXN, ALL, ALNY, HES, AEE, AMP, ABC, AME, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, ACGL, ADM, AJG, AVB, AVY, BLL, BK, BBY, BIO, BWA, BXP, BRO, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CMS, CPT, KMX, CAH, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, SCHW, LNG, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CCK, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DXCM, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EMN, EIX, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FICO, FAST, FNF, FITB, FE, GRMN, IT, GPC, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HST, IEX, INCY, IP, IRM, SJM, JKHY, J, KSU, K, KEY, KR, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEN, LII, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MTD, MAA, MHK, MOH, MPWR, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, ES, NTRS, NUE, ON, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPL, PKG, PAYX, PKI, PXD, PFG, PEG, PHM, QGEN, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, RF, RSG, RMD, WRK, ROK, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SGEN, SRE, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SWK, STT, SUI, TTWO, TFX, TER, TXT, TSCO, TREX, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UDR, URI, VFC, MTN, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VMC, WAB, WAT, WST, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WSM, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, L, TDG, BR, DAL, PODD, DFS, VMW, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, KDP, FTNT, VRSK, GNRC, SSNC, CBOE, KKR, LYB, BAH, FRC, FLT, KMI, MOS, MPC, FBHS, XYL, EPAM, SPLK, FIVE, PANW, WDAY, IQV, CDW, RNG, BURL, VEEV, ALLE, HLT, AAL, ALLY, PAYC, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, W, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, GDDY, ETSY, BKI, TRU, KHC, HPE, TEAM, TWLO, TTD, YUMC, LW, HWM, INVH, OKTA, ROKU, VICI, SPOT, DOCU, EQH, DELL, FOXA, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, OTIS, AOS, AGCO, AAP, ALK, ARE, Y, LNT, DOX, AMED, AFG, APA, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARW, AZPN, AIZ, ATO, BMRN, SAM, BF.B, BRKR, BC, BG, CF, COG, CPB, CSL, CASY, CNP, CRL, CHE, CIEN, XEC, CGNX, CMA, CBSH, NNN, DXC, CREE, DVA, DVN, DCI, EWBC, DISH, ELS, RE, EXAS, FDS, FRT, FHN, BEN, GNTX, GGG, HOG, EHC, HSIC, HRC, HUBB, ITT, IPG, JBHT, JBL, JLL, JNPR, KRC, KIM, KSS, LAMR, JEF, LB, LECO, MKSI, MANH, MRO, MAT, MPW, MIDD, TAP, NRG, NOV, NBIX, NYCB, NYT, NI, NDSN, NUAN, OHI, OSK, PCG, PTC, PBCT, PVH, PNW, PII, PWR, REG, RS, RNR, RGEN, RHI, ROL, RCL, RGLD, POOL, SMG, SEE, XPO, SCI, SBNY, LSI, STLD, STE, NLOK, AXON, TECH, TPX, GL, TTC, CUBE, UGI, UTHR, OLED, UHS, VNO, WPC, WRB, GWW, WSO, EVRG, WAL, WEX, WYNN, ZION, HEI.A, QRTEA, HBI, WU, LDOS, OC, FSLR, IPGP, ACM, JAZZ, G, MASI, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, STWD, LEA, ST, LPLA, TRGP, NLSN, HII, APO, ZG, HZNP, VER, ZNGA, CPRI, GWRE, PFPT, PNR, BERY, FANG, CONE, NCLH, BFAM, VOYA, NRZ, NWSA, REXR, AMH, GLPI, CHGG, ARMK, PCTY, FIVN, GLOB, FWONK, PRAH, STOR, CABO, Z, PEN, NVCR, LSXMK, USFD, FTV, COUP, VST, FND, IR, ATUS, BKR, MDB, ZS, CDAY, SMAR, AVLR, ELAN, GH, ESTC, PLAN, STNE, MRNA, LYFT, BYND, AVTR, IAA, DT, BILL, PPD, RPRX,
- Sold Out: IAC, VAR, IPHI, PB, AYI, SON, SNV, TCF, THO, TOL, WWD, FAF, BWXT, RP, SEIC, POST, XLRN, TMX, CDK, AXTA, LITE, PLNT, WH, NVST, CNXC, DISCA, FLIR, PNFP, EXEL, LSTR, EEFT, OGE, ORI, AMG, ETRN, INGR, CFR, FL, DLB, COHR, CACI, SABR, BRX, FNB, HTA, CLGX, HUN, IONS, JBLU, LEG, LFUS, MDU, MTG, SRCL, NXST, SKX, RBC, RL,
These are the top 5 holdings of IBM Retirement Fund
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 638,193 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 442,563 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,409 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,235 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 67,468 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49%
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $204.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $98.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 86.71%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $148.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.
