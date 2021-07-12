IBM Retirement Fund Buys Blackstone Group Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Oracle Corp, Charter Communications Inc

New Purchases: BX, NXPI, PLTR, SNOW, CZR, CARA, U, DKNG, PLUG, DASH, WIX, RH, CLVT, 4LRA, PENN, NVAX, BSY, YETI, ARES, VRT, ATH, NTNX, SITE, RUN, NTRA, SYNH, BLDR, CG, TPL, LAD, GME, DECK, DAR, CLF, CHDN,

BX, NXPI, PLTR, SNOW, CZR, CARA, U, DKNG, PLUG, DASH, WIX, RH, CLVT, 4LRA, PENN, NVAX, BSY, YETI, ARES, VRT, ATH, NTNX, SITE, RUN, NTRA, SYNH, BLDR, CG, TPL, LAD, GME, DECK, DAR, CLF, CHDN, Added Positions: NET, IFF, CCL, HBAN, TDOC, CVNA, PINS, TXG, DDOG, KNX, TDY, ENPH, COLD, TW, PTON,

White Plains, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Group Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Linde PLC, Oracle Corp, Charter Communications Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IBM Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q2, IBM Retirement Fund owns 751 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 638,193 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 442,563 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,409 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,235 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27% Facebook Inc (FB) - 67,468 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49%

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $204.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $98.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 86.71%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $148.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.