IBM Retirement Fund Buys Blackstone Group Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Oracle Corp, Charter Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
White Plains, NY, based Investment company IBM Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Group Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Linde PLC, Oracle Corp, Charter Communications Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IBM Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q2, IBM Retirement Fund owns 751 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IBM Retirement Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibm+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IBM Retirement Fund
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 638,193 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 442,563 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.96%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,409 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.69%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,235 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 67,468 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49%
New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $204.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $98.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 86.71%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $148.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of IBM Retirement Fund. Also check out:

1. IBM Retirement Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. IBM Retirement Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IBM Retirement Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IBM Retirement Fund keeps buying
