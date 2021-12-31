Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Airbnb Inc, DexCom Inc, Sells iShares Global REIT ETF, JD.com Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Airbnb Inc, DexCom Inc, Intuit Inc, Realty Income Corp, sells iShares Global REIT ETF, JD.com Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, , NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. owns 1136 stocks with a total value of $25.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,239,606 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,013,760 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 243,086 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.69% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 440,950 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 153,172 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99%

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $320.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 155,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in TuSimple Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 183,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.32 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 876,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Indie Semiconductor Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 559,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 162,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 647,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $155.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 331,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $544.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 143,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 74,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 45.53%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 573,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 116.82%. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $453.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.