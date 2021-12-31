Alps Advisors Inc Buys Newmont Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Amgen Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Newmont Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Amgen Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Yum Brands Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alps Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Alps Advisors Inc owns 888 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPS ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alps+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 24,295,766 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 23,889,193 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 11,064,905 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 17,153,426 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 52,505,872 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 474,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 350,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $237.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 728,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 322,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 682,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 933,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 6802.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $225.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 108,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 6357.25%. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $214.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 108,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,014,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,014,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd by 719.80%. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3.84. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,017,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $27.95.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92.