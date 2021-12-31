Alps Advisors Inc Buys Newmont Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Amgen Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: BMY, AMGN, CAG, PNW, BEN, PFG, VFC, PTRA, LICY, MVST, VLTA, EVGO, IONS, GLPG, HYZN, TFC, DUK, INSM, MDU, USB, OPK, RXRX, VALN, SWX, TIL, AVXL, MRUS, PTGX, MYOV, RXDX, RXDX, ADC, NLY, AGEN, AVB, BA, DRE, DX, EPR, ASR, HD, MNKD, MBT, VXRT, BLU, O, RIGL, SPG, TKC, UDR, VNO, EBR, MDXG, ABUS, PMT, EFC, RC, NRZ, QURE, PRQR, DEA, UNIT, IIPR, JNCE, ALLK, GRTS, OYST, CMPS, KRON, DAWN, IMGO, AADI, LIAN, CB, ACCO, DOX, AVD, CVS, CI, CINF, TPR, F, MRO, MRVL, MIDD, RF, WM, CLR, AROC, TNXP, SXC, ATOS, KALV, IPHA, PDSB, AGLE, CKPT, BYSI, COGT, EAF, SURF, AUTL, LGVN, IMPL, EFTR, SABS, DOUG,
- Added Positions: ET, MMP, NEM, CMI, SNA, PSXP, ENLC, DCP, PAA, CHPT, CHPT, MO, HMY, CEQP, NS, CQP, IBM, SHLX, GEL, IP, T, INTC, WU, HEP, PM, RUN, CPF, LEG, NWL, RGLD, TXN, ETRN, DOW, XLC, MMM, CAH, KO, CDE, SIVB, SA, VZ, HII, HASI, KHC, HPE, AM, STNE, AMCR, STEM, FNDF, VEA, ABT, CUTR, XOM, GRMN, GPN, HDB, INFY, TELL, OHI, OMC, PPL, SO, HBI, AVAV, WKHS, LYB, AAT, PRLB, SPLK, HESM, PAGS, ZM, CRWD, NOVA, CRNC, BBJP, SCZ, XLF, XLI, SRCE, AGCO, ABMD, A, APD, AKAM, MATX, ALGN, UHAL, CRMT, THRM, ABCB, AMKR, APH, ADI, ATRS, AMAT, ADM, ABG, AN, ADSK, ADP, AVY, BOKF, BLL, CADE, CADE, BAC, OZK, BANR, BDX, BGFV, BIO, BDSI, BMRN, BWA, BYD, BRKR, BC, BKE, BG, CSX, COF, CRI, CATY, CE, CENT, FIS, CRL, CHKP, CLF, CGNX, CNS, COLM, ATLC, COP, COO, CPRT, GLW, CACC, CCK, DHI, DAR, DVA, DECK, DE, DKS, DDS, DIOD, DOV, LCII, EOG, EXP, DISH, EW, EMKR, EFSC, EQIX, ELS, EXPO, FDS, FICO, FDX, FNF, FBP, FBNC, BUSE, PFC, FHN, FRME, FISV, FBC, FCX, TGNA, IT, GBCI, GOOGL, GPI, HALO, MNST, LHX, HVT, HTLF, HSIC, MLKN, HSY, HBAN, ITT, IDXX, ITW, IBCP, IMKTA, IIIN, IPAR, ICE, ISRG, ISBC, JBHT, KLAC, KAI, KEY, LKQ, LTC, LZB, LH, LBAI, LRCX, LSTR, LAZ, LEN, LII, JEF, LECO, LAD, LFUS, LPX, MHO, MGPI, MIC, MANH, HZO, MAR, MEIP, MCD, MED, MTH, CASH, MTD, MHK, MCRI, MOV, MLI, NBTB, NVDA, NTAP, NEU, NXST, NSC, NUE, ORLY, ON, ODFL, ONB, OFG, PPG, PPBI, PTC, PH, PATK, PEBO, PEP, PKI, PIPR, BPOP, LIN, PFBC, BKNG, PB, QCRH, QCOM, DGX, REGN, RCII, RGEN, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ONTO, SAP, SAIA, CRM, SAFM, SGEN, SCI, SHW, SCVL, SIG, SSD, SKX, SKY, SWKS, SNN, SWBI, SCCO, LUV, SMP, SWK, STLD, SYK, RGR, HLIO, NLOK, SNV, TSM, TTEC, TPX, TER, XPER, TPL, TBBK, INVA, TMO, TMP, TTC, TREX, TRMB, TSN, UMBF, UNP, UCBI, UFPI, UHS, UVSP, VSH, WBA, DIS, WAT, WSO, WSBC, WST, WAL, WHR, WLL, WGO, WTFC, WIT, XLNX, ZION, ZUMZ, IRBT, AAWW, CROX, IDT, LEN.B, LMAT, EXLS, OC, BR, PODD, TEL, VMW, TGH, ULTA, LL, LRN, AMTX, XPEL, IRWD, PDM, GNRC, CALX, SPSC, HEAR, GM, SBRA, LPLA, FLT, TROX, HCA, SSSS, NGL, MOS, FBHS, UI, RM, IMMP, NOW, FIVE, GMED, SRC, NBHC, SSTK, RH, TPH, BCC, IBTX, EVTC, NCBS, IQV, CDW, ISEE, PINC, VEEV, PAGP, GLPI, TCS, LGIH, HLT, ALLY, MBUU, PAYC, MC, FSK, ARES, SFBS, FFWM, ANET, CCS, MTLS, XENE, KEYS, BOOT, TBK, QRVO, VSTO, BPMC, ALPN, CABO, BLD, TRU, MCFT, LOB, HLI, CSWI, ABTX, ACBI, ENIC, TPB, NGVT, ATKR, MEDP, FBK, TTD, VVV, FLGT, CWH, GOLF, ATH, OKTA, FND, ALTM, BY, MGY, CODX, KRYS, CARG, MBIN, BPMP, VICI, MCB, ILPT, VCTR, EPRT, CRNX, SONO, MRNA, FOXA, AVTR, RTLR, RVLV, DT, CARR, ZI, ASO, KDNY, CRC, MRVI, OAS, ABNB, UPST, BCAB, EMLC, EWG, FNDE, VWO, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, PFE, CSCO, WFC, EPD, WMT, NRG, AXP, TRV, CF, JNJ, GPC, EMR, MRK, STAG, CAT, BNL, EVR, TSLA, STOR, PLUG, MPLX, ENPH, WES, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, OKE, LLY, ORCL, FSLR, NEP, EIX, VLO, V, VTI, BSX, CDNS, DPZ, HOLX, LOW, PBCT, POWI, TGT, WMB, FB, ZTS, IVV, AOS, ADBE, AMD, LNT, AMT, BLDP, BBY, LNG, EQR, FE, ITRI, LMT, SPGI, MPWR, MSI, ORA, PRU, PHM, SLAB, SPWR, WSM, ZBRA, BX, AVGO, KKR, TRGP, REGI, EPAM, SQ, IEA, ARRY, SHLS, IJH, XLE, ABB, ACAD, ALKS, ACC, AMSC, AU, ANSS, BDN, BAM, AZTA, CTRA, CTAS, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, CXW, COST, CCI, CYTK, DHR, SITC, DXCM, DLR, INFI, ENB, ENTG, ETR, EL, EXEL, EXPD, FNB, FMC, FARO, FAST, FCF, FULT, GERN, GFI, GGG, HAS, ALT, HL, HUM, IMGN, INTU, CSR, IRM, KRNY, KIM, MDLZ, LXP, LGND, MPW, MCY, MCO, HOPE, NATI, NFLX, NKE, NOC, OI, PKG, PAYX, PG, PFS, RELX, SLG, SIRI, SSYS, SNPS, TROW, TXT, WEN, TRMK, TYL, MUX, UPS, UNH, USNA, VGR, VRTX, WPC, GPRE, VNDA, MA, DEI, CPRX, EBS, ALBO, FOLD, BIP, BLNK, CCXI, STWD, IOVA, FTNT, VRSK, AVEO, ST, SSNC, AMRC, TVTX, VTGN, APO, FBIO, RDUS, PANW, ICPT, WDAY, ABBV, PRTA, CONE, ENTA, ARCT, PTCT, AGIO, MGNX, XNCR, IMUX, GOOG, ALDX, NAVI, SNDX, SAGE, ATRA, AFMD, VKTX, CHRS, AXTA, FGEN, PGRE, RCKT, SEDG, XBIT, ALRM, MCRB, PYPL, RGNX, CTMX, FCPT, TPIC, ORGO, ANAB, FUV, CNNE, ADT, BTAI, RCUS, ZS, SRRK, KZR, MGTA, REPL, YMAB, KOD, YETI, GOSS, ALEC, INMB, STOK, AKRO, KRTX, IMVT, RAPT, SWTX, DDOG, ADCT, ETNB, ARQT, KROS, AMTI, FMTX, IAC, ALXO, ANNX, ALVR, SNOW, STEP, LEV, PRAX, MCFE, ALGM, CERE, XL, RMO, CLNN, CLNN, IMCR, BLV, BSV, SCHP, USHY, VB, VBR, VCIT, VDC, VFH, VGIT, VMBS, VTV, XLB, XLK,
- Sold Out: BRK.A, BRK.B, YUM, ENBL, UTF, CMA, K, CVA, GD, JNPR, STX, UNM, EBAY, D, VTR, SJM, BGS, UTG, EVA, LEGN, VIR, TGTX, ARNA, VCEL, AUPH, APLS, CRTX, PLD, AMP, INO, PGR, ROL, SGMO, SBUX, MDGL, BEEM, NWS, DRNA, GBT, KDMN, ZYME, MOR, BRT, BLK, KOF, BAP, RDY, FSP, SVC, MAC, MNR, OLP, BFS, CUBE, WRE, CVLT, OPI, DG, COR, VSTM, CMRX, BLUE, DOC, CIO, NSA, ADAP, SELB, ACIU, CLPR, GTHX, PLYM, AFIN, KNSA, MGTX, MIRM, VMEO, SLVM, TSVT, KD, SVRA, AIRC, CACI, VIAC, CCL, ATGE, EMN, ENIA, GE, HUBB, MDT, NCR, NYT, OCFC, PRGO, RDNT, QDEL, SAH, STAA, SCS, MTEM, VICR, VMC, ANTM, BF.A, MRKR, NEO, KW, BSBR, PACB, QADA, PBYI, GOGO, ESPR, VEDL, CHGG, EIGR, KN, PBFX, TRUP, ADVM, SYRS, GMDA, ORTX, FREQ, FBRX, SPRB, SNSE, GMTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of ALPS ADVISORS INC
- Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 24,295,766 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 23,889,193 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02%
- Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 11,064,905 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 17,153,426 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 52,505,872 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 474,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 350,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $237.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 728,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 322,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 682,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 933,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 6802.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $225.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 108,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 6357.25%. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $214.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 108,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,014,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd by 719.80%. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3.84. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,017,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.Sold Out: (ENBL)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $27.95.Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92.
