APG All Pensions Group NV Buys Vail Resorts Inc, Match Group Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Sells EOG Resources Inc, 58.com Inc, Ball Corp

Heerlen, P7, based Investment company APG All Pensions Group NV (Current Portfolio) buys Vail Resorts Inc, Match Group Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SPX FLOW Inc, sells EOG Resources Inc, 58.com Inc, Ball Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG All Pensions Group NV. As of 2020Q3, APG All Pensions Group NV owns 984 stocks with a total value of $57.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, IAC, SAM, MTH, NUS, PCG, SOHU, THO, KMPR, EXPI, TPH, APAM, BSIG, PJT, ZS, PTON, FLWS, TVTY, BECN, CASY, COKE, CYH, CTB, CORE, CACC, UFS, DY, BOOM, EZPW, ECPG, FSS, FCFS, GIII, GME, GNTX, GGG, GPI, NSIT, KRO, LHCG, TBI, LSCC, LPX, MHO, MKSI, MIDD, NICE, ODP, ASGN, PATK, POWI, RRC, RUSHA, SAIA, SSRM, SPTN, SMP, SYKE, TBBK, TKR, UNFI, WTS, WMK, WCC, WRLD, AAWW, COWN, GTLS, PRIM, EBS, ENSG, APPS, TNET, TREE, IRWD, QNST, PRI, RCM, GDOT, HZNP, ACHC, ANGI, PRLB, YELP, MRC, BERY, SSTK, TMHC, SFM, EIGI, LGIH, MBUU, IBP, DNOW, CCS, CHRS, ENVA, SUM, VSTO, ETSY, FSV, NGVT, SITE, USFD, KNSL, VVV, JELD, HLNE, LBRT, CARS, FOCS, IMXI, YETI, PLMR, INMD,

MTN, BRK.B, WST, PXD, FLOW, MKTX, TME, SPG, TMUS, CHD, EL, ALLE, LW, CHKP, COST, HD, LIN, KMI, BF.B, CTSH, CCK, DLTR, WPM, TTWO, UPS, WEC, BR, TAL, KEYS, AEM, ALGN, AEP, CHRW, CDNS, FDX, GPC, HOLX, MDLZ, LOW, ORLY, AER, KL, ATHM, AXTA, PDD, QFIN, ABMD, APD, AEE, ANSS, ATO, BBY, CMS, CSX, CNI, CTXS, ED, DTE, EXPD, EXR, NEE, MNST, HRL, INFY, JKHY, KGC, KNX, MLM, MRVL, MXIM, MTD, MSA, MOH, NEM, PKI, PBR, BKNG, QDEL, REGN, SWKS, TROW, TYL, VMC, WAT, ZBRA, MELI, FNV, SSNC, CBOE, NOAH, FRC, SPLK, PANW, TDOC, TWLO, TTD, COUP, VST, SNAP, OKTA, DOCU, MRNA, AMCR, PLD, AMSF, SRPT, AAP, A, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALXN, Y, LNT, ALNY, APH, ADI, WTRG, ARW, AJG, ADSK, GOLD, BIO, BRO, VIAC, CF, CP, CE, CNC, CNP, LNG, CINF, CLX, CGNX, CL, VALE, COO, XRAY, DE, D, DD, DUK, DRE, ETFC, EMN, LLY, ENB, EXAS, EXEL, XOM, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, FDS, FAST, FITB, BEN, IT, FUL, HAS, PEAK, HUM, HBAN, IEX, IDXX, TT, IPG, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, SJM, JCI, JLL, KEY, LKQ, LH, LYV, MKL, MAR, MKC, MCHP, TAP, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NBIX, NI, NDSN, ES, ON, OMC, OTEX, PKG, PTC, PRGO, PFE, PNW, PFG, DGX, RJF, O, REG, RF, WRK, ROL, ROP, SEIC, SLB, SEE, SHW, SO, STE, SUI, SNPS, TJX, TFX, TMO, TIF, GL, TRMB, TSN, UGI, UNP, UDR, URI, WRB, GWW, WBA, WSO, EVRG, WDC, WHR, XLNX, EBAY, L, EVR, PODD, TEL, CXO, MASI, VMW, AGNC, FTNT, KKR, FLT, MOS, MPC, APTV, GWRE, COOP, WDAY, ZTS, NWSA, RNG, VEEV, HLT, PAYC, MC, ANET, GLOB, FWONK, CTLT, CFG, W, MOMO, QRVO, GDDY, BKI, Z, LSXMK, FTV, INVH, AM, BHF, ROKU, EQH, HUYA, AVLR, BJ, DELL, DOW, PINS, HHR, AVTR, CRWD, WORK, DT, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, AOS, ANF, AMG, HES, AMX, AFG, AWR, AMP, AMTD, AME, AMKR, AIT, ACGL, AIZ, ALV, AVY, TFC, BIG, BMRN, GIB, COG, CM, COF, CAT, CLS, LUMN, CI, CSGP, BVN, CAG, CNO, CORT, BAP, TCOM, DHR, LCII, EV, EIX, EMR, ETR, EQIX, ERIE, RE, FICO, FRT, FNF, FE, FMX, FORM, GILD, GFI, TV, HIG, IBM, ILMN, IP, JCOM, JNPR, KBH, KFRC, KR, LSTR, LII, LBTYA, MTB, MPW, MBT, MPWR, MYL, NOV, NWL, NSC, NUE, OGE, OXY, PCAR, PTEN, PETS, PIPR, NTR, STL, RBC, RNR, RHI, ROK, RCI, POOL, SNBR, SNA, SCCO, SWX, STMP, SWK, SNX, TIMB, TD, UHS, VTR, CMPR, VNO, WCN, ANTM, XEL, YPF, FTS, QRTEA, LBTYK, IPGP, JAZZ, AQN, VET, RGA, VRSK, HTHT, FN, LYB, GM, RLJ, PVG, XYL, CPRI, EPAM, NOW, PNR, YY, BCC, VOYA, DOOO, RMAX, TWTR, WIX, WB, CDK, BZUN, UNVR, BLD, KHC, HLI, HCM, GMS, ZTO, GDS, HWM, SNDR, JHG, ATUS, ZLAB, BEST, QD, MDB, VICI, VCTR, DBX, BILI, IQ, EAF, NIO, ACA, FOXA, TW, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, FB, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, EOG, T, AMT, NVDA, BLL, JPM, VLO, MA, V, PSX, BAC, INTC, JNJ, LNC, SIVB, ABBV, ACN, ADBE, AMGN, MDT, PPG, PEP, WMB, EDU, PYPL, MMM, AMD, AON, BMY, SCHW, MRK, PG, QCOM, SBAC, USB, POR, ABC, AMAT, ADP, BCE, BP, CIB, CBRE, CPB, KMX, CAH, CSL, FIS, CSCO, C, KO, CPRT, CCI, FCN, FISV, GRMN, GPN, EQC, HAL, HSY, HFC, LRCX, LAMR, MGA, MFC, MAS, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MU, MSI, NFLX, ORI, OKE, ORCL, PSA, CRM, SBUX, TSCO, DIS, WFC, YUM, ULTA, EC, TSLA, BURL, CB, AES, AGCO, ATVI, AFL, ALL, AXP, AZO, BNS, BDX, BLK, BWA, BRC, CVS, CNQ, CERN, CHE, CME, CRUS, KOF, CNS, INGR, CW, DHI, DRI, DECK, DXCM, DOV, ETN, EW, ELS, ESS, GIS, GS, HUBB, ICE, JBL, KLAC, KMB, LEN, MSM, MAN, MMS, MET, MAA, MCO, EGOV, NVR, PNC, RL, PHM, RDN, RS, RMD, RBA, ROST, STX, XPO, SRE, SIRI, SON, LUV, STN, SLF, SU, NLOK, SYY, TER, UNH, VAR, VRSN, VZ, WPC, WSM, WYNN, TDG, WU, LDOS, DFS, AVGO, LEA, CHTR, NXPI, VER, FBHS, VIPS, RH, HDS, GLPI, ESNT, JD, DEA, YUMC, JOBS, AYI, HTH, AIG, NLY, ADM, AGO, AVT, BMO, BK, BIIB, BHC, BXP, BSX, CSGS, CPT, CCL, CCEP, CMA, DXC, STZ, CRVL, GLW, CMI, DVA, DENN, DKS, DLR, DISCA, DPZ, DISH, ECL, EA, EME, OVV, ERF, EBF, EQR, EXPE, CIGI, FLO, FL, F, GIL, THG, HE, WELL, HEI, HSII, HSIC, HLF, MLHR, HPQ, HST, HUBG, IDA, ITW, IMO, INCY, IFF, IRM, JBSS, KSU, K, LVS, LB, LAD, MTG, MGM, MMC, MHK, MS, NAV, NTES, NTRS, NWE, OSIS, OHI, PSB, PH, PBCT, PRFT, BPOP, PRU, PEG, RCII, RY, RCL, SINA, SANM, SSD, TRV, STT, STLD, SCS, SF, TARO, TU, TEVA, TXN, TRI, UNF, VFC, WAB, WERN, WY, WLTW, AUY, ZBH, ZION, CMG, OC, MLCO, EIG, DAL, MSCI, BTG, TFII, DISCK, OPI, CVE, TRNO, BAH, LPLA, HCA, TRIP, ENPH, RLGY, FANG, ALEX, CORR, MODN, IQV, CDW, BMCH, MUSA, PINC, MMI, ARMK, ALLY, SYF, LBRDK, QSR, APLE, HPE, BGNE, MEDP, BKR, FINV, NMRK, PRSP, ELAN, FOX, ZM, UBER, KTB, GSX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,588,364 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 933,747 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,488,008 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 5,133,842 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 6,967,705 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 652,526 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $130.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 265,025 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 242,300 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84,400 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 406,800 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.08 and $120.74, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $84.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47,100 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 258.77%. The purchase prices were between $176.93 and $228.63, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $262.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,204,787 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 102.08%. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $289.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 510,521 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 340.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $41.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,825,000 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 680.51%. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $86.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 786,310 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 101.87%. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $534.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 231,954 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3768.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,806,900 shares as of .

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The sale prices were between $20.69 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $23.71.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.27.