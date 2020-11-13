  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

APG All Pensions Group NV Buys Vail Resorts Inc, Match Group Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Sells EOG Resources Inc, 58.com Inc, Ball Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: MTN +1.19% WST +1.59% FLOW -2.64% PXD -4.82% MKTX -1.85% TME +4.44% MTCH -1.61% IAC -2.77% EXPI +1.06% NUS -0.81% PCG +3.64% TH -3.52%

Heerlen, P7, based Investment company APG All Pensions Group NV (Current Portfolio) buys Vail Resorts Inc, Match Group Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SPX FLOW Inc, sells EOG Resources Inc, 58.com Inc, Ball Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG All Pensions Group NV. As of 2020Q3, APG All Pensions Group NV owns 984 stocks with a total value of $57.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APG All Pensions Group NV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+all+pensions+group+nv/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APG All Pensions Group NV
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,588,364 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 933,747 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,488,008 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 5,133,842 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 6,967,705 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 652,526 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $130.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 265,025 shares as of .

New Purchase: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 242,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 406,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.08 and $120.74, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $84.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47,100 shares as of .

Added: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 258.77%. The purchase prices were between $176.93 and $228.63, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $262.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,204,787 shares as of .

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 102.08%. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $289.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 510,521 shares as of .

Added: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 340.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $41.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,825,000 shares as of .

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 680.51%. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $86.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 786,310 shares as of .

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 101.87%. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $534.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 231,954 shares as of .

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3768.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,806,900 shares as of .

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32.

Sold Out: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The sale prices were between $20.69 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $23.71.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of APG All Pensions Group NV. Also check out:

1. APG All Pensions Group NV's Undervalued Stocks
2. APG All Pensions Group NV's Top Growth Companies, and
3. APG All Pensions Group NV's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that APG All Pensions Group NV keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)