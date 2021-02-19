Berman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Simmons First National Corp, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Berman Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Simmons First National Corp, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Visa Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berman Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Berman Capital Advisors, LLC owns 1830 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Berman Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berman+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 386,221 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 712,482 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 96,294 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 104,909 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 173,954 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Simmons First National Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 96,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03. The stock is now traded at around $1109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $113.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $167.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3249.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 76.25%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $204.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $331.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 86.34%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Community Bank System Inc. The sale prices were between $55.1 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $10.76 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MMA Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $28.3, with an estimated average price of $24.89.