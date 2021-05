Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Dollar General Corp, Whirlpool Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, BHP Group, sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Dollar General Corp, Whirlpool Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owns 1109 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 794,078 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,243,976 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 667,648 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,649 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.94% Facebook Inc (FB) - 291,126 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $158.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 88,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $49.95, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 113,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 40,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 80,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.94%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 343.46%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 47,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 84.70%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 108,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,065,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 596.28%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $316.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 97,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.