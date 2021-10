Ellevest, Inc. Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Netflix Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, Chevron Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellevest, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Ellevest, Inc. owns 1535 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellevest, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellevest%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,104,505 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,372,546 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 602,021 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.70% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,131,053 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.13% iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 448,335 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.85%

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.88 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 6066.50%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $64.54, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 38.66%. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $798.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 1519.30%. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $412.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 1939.86%. The purchase prices were between $140.17 and $159.99, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $148.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 560.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 4891.43%. The purchase prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68. The stock is now traded at around $196.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $63.59 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $73.82.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $55.22 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $57.1.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $146.09 and $178.38, with an estimated average price of $162.59.