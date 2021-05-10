Alps Advisors Inc Buys Universal Display Corp, First Solar Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Cree Inc, NGL Energy Partners LP

- New Purchases: ARRY, SCZ, EOSE, AMTX, SUNW, COST, UTG, CG, BABA, CSR, SSSS, KDNY, SRCE, CLFD, AEIS, A, MATX, ABCB, ADI, AIRC, AZO, ADP, AVY, BLL, BAX, BDX, BDSI, AX, BWA, BC, BG, CCMP, PRDO, CENT, CERN, CI, CRUS, CHCO, CTBI, STZ, COO, DKS, DLB, LCII, EGBN, DISH, EW, ENB, WIRE, EFX, EL, FDX, CLGX, FBNC, FCNCA, PFC, FFBC, FHN, FORM, TGNA, GTN, HTLF, IIVI, IMKTA, ISBC, J, JBSS, JOUT, KSU, LKQ, LH, LAZ, LPX, MAR, MAS, MU, MLI, MYE, EGOV, NLS, NUS, OPY, VHC, BPOP, QCRH, QCOM, PWR, DGX, DORM, RGEN, SLM, SEE, SNBR, SWBI, SNA, SCCO, SBSI, SWK, STC, AVNW, TECH, XPER, UCBI, UTHR, UHS, WDFC, WAT, WHR, WGO, XLNX, SPB, AAWW, IESC, MWA, COWN, EVR, LMAT, INFU, SEM, RILY, FAF, HEAR, GM, WD, TROX, MOS, UI, CUBI, FIVE, SSTK, BCC, EVTC, ECOM, PINC, TCS, MBUU, MC, SAGE, W, TBK, ENVA, GSBD, BPMC, HLI, ABTX, TPB, TTD, FLGT, INSW, HLNE, FND, NESR, CODX, MCB, AMRX, DELL, FOXA, TW, RVLV, CMBM, PTON, ONEW, RPRX,
- Added Positions: MMP, EPD, OLED, FSLR, PAA, WES, RUN, PSXP, NRG, TSLA, STAG, DCP, AYI, BLDP, NS, CEQP, CQP, ENPH, HASI, NEP, SHLX, NOVA, VTI, ITRI, ENLC, ORA, GEL, HEP, SPWR, BLNK, INFY, NEM, REGI, CWEN, FNDF, PFE, AMRC, TPIC, VB, CVA, EIX, LMT, MRK, VZ, WKHS, ENBL, BND, T, D, IBN, K, PPL, SO, EVA, NBLX, CAH, GILD, IBM, TSM, MA, PM, ABBV, IEA, AMCR, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, MMM, AMSC, CHE, CDE, CGNX, GFI, HMY, HAS, INO, RMD, TMO, WMB, WLDN, OESX, BEEM, VRSK, HII, APO, GWRE, PRLB, SPLK, FATE, RCKT, BKI, FUV, CNNE, GRT1, SPOT, ZM, KRTX, DDOG, VVNT, ARQT, BLV, BSV, VCIT, VEA, VGIT, XLB, XLI, XLRE, XLY, AOS, ABB, VCEL, ABT, ABMD, ATVI, ADBE, AAP, ALGN, ALL, ACC, APH, AU, ANSS, AZPN, ADSK, CLDX, BIO, SAM, BRKS, BF.B, FIS, CHKP, CHD, CTXS, CLX, CAG, CPRT, BAP, CCI, CCK, CMI, DHI, DHR, DVA, ATGE, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, DOV, RDY, EQIX, FCN, FDS, FICO, FISV, GRMN, GIS, GPN, GSS, GGG, HDB, MNST, ALT, HL, HELE, HSY, HOLX, HD, INFO, ITW, INSM, IP, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, KRNY, KR, MHO, MIC, TELL, MKTX, MEIP, SPGI, MPW, MTH, MTD, MCO, NVDA, NVR, NFLX, NDSN, NUAN, ORLY, ODFL, PTC, PEP, PKI, RPM, RELX, ROK, SAP, POOL, CRM, SA, SHW, SLAB, SSD, SWKS, SNN, RGR, NLOK, SNPS, TTWO, TDY, INVA, TTC, TSCO, TRMK, MUX, UFPI, WPC, GWW, WRE, WST, LEN.B, LDOS, CPRX, EBS, BR, PODD, MASI, VMW, FF, KMDA, CCXI, BSBR, SSNC, BWXT, COR, TVTX, BAH, ASMB, FLT, HCA, FBHS, FBIO, PBYI, PFPT, NOW, PANW, SRC, BERY, WDAY, CONE, CMRX, PFSI, PTCT, DOC, QTS, VEEV, PAGP, GLPI, LGIH, XNCR, IMUX, DRNA, IBP, CNCE, QURE, ALDX, SPWH, MTLS, CTLT, PRQR, FGEN, STOR, QRVO, SEDG, XBIT, VIRT, CABO, ALRM, MCRB, OLLI, RGNX, PJT, VYGR, FCPT, SELB, SYRS, OKTA, AM, NCNA, BPMP, VICI, ILPT, ADT, PAGS, ZS, SRRK, KNSA, KZR, APTX, AVRO, REPL, GMDA, STNE, ETRN, CRWD, IMVT, MIRM, SWTX, TARA, FMTX, EMB, EMLC, SCHP, USHY, VMBS,
- Reduced Positions: NGL, CAT, ET, BRK.A, VDE, VTV, HBI, CMA, XOM, PBCT, PLUG, LUMN, VLO, LBRDK, EWG, EWU, IJH, HBAN, WBA, HPE, AAPL, BRK.B, CF, IPG, LEG, MSFT, NWL, OKE, RGLD, UNM, LYB, VFH, XLE, AMZN, CACI, LNG, KO, CTSH, DPZ, LLY, ETR, FE, GD, GPC, HUBB, OMC, POWI, PGR, PRU, QDEL, STX, UPS, VMC, WMT, WAL, XRX, AVAV, APPS, CFX, AVGO, LSXMA, FTV, DOW, VIR, IAC, FNDE, VBR, VWO, XLF, FLWS, PLD, AMD, HTH, ALXN, LNT, DOX, CRMT, AMT, AMP, AMAT, ARCC, TFC, BRT, BXS, BAC, BBY, BIG, BLK, BA, BSX, BDN, BAM, BKE, COG, CDNS, CE, CTAS, CL, CMCSA, FIX, CXW, DECK, DE, SITC, EXP, EMN, ENIA, ESGR, ENTG, EQR, EXEL, EXPD, FNB, FMC, FARO, FAST, FHI, FCF, FFIN, FBC, FSP, FULT, IT, GBCI, GOOGL, HMSY, HIBB, HUM, IEX, IDXX, INTC, IRM, KLAC, MDLZ, LKFN, LRCX, LXP, LAD, LOW, MKSI, MAC, HZO, MLM, MXIM, MED, MCY, VIVO, CASH, MNR, MPWR, MSI, NCR, HOPE, FIZZ, NHI, NATI, NYT, NEU, NXST, NKE, NOC, OCFC, ONB, OHI, OLP, ORCL, OI, PKG, PRK, PH, PAYX, PRGO, PFBC, RDNT, PG, PB, PFS, PHM, RCII, WRK, ROL, SYBT, SLG, SIVB, BFS, SMG, SIRI, SAH, STAA, SBUX, SCS, SSYS, SYK, TGT, TTEC, TPX, TER, TXN, TBBK, TREX, WEN, CUBE, UMBF, UBSI, UNH, VLY, VGR, VRTX, VICR, WASH, WRI, ANTM, WSM, WIT, ZBRA, IRBT, BF.A, NEO, TOWN, CROX, VNDA, HOMB, CVLT, DEI, BX, BIP, KW, V, TNET, XPEL, OPI, STWD, FTNT, PDM, GNRC, KKR, PACB, SBRA, TRGP, FRC, QADA, AAT, HMST, EPAM, ALSN, FB, NBHC, ZTS, APAM, IBTX, GOGO, CDW, NWS, SFM, VEDL, CHGG, EGRX, KN, GOOG, CIO, NAVI, SFBS, FFWM, ANET, CCS, TRUP, WMS, KEYS, CHRS, AXTA, PGRE, ETSY, NSA, PYPL, SQ, ENIC, NGVT, ATKR, HONE, MEDP, CLPR, HESM, PLYM, AFIN, EPRT, YETI, DT, STEP,
- Sold Out: TCP, CREE, DBEF, VDC, CLSK, VIE, EWY, CSL, LHX, VIAC, WXC1, MYRG, LPLA, BIPC, AAON, NSP, APD, AKAM, AMED, AWR, ABC, AME, AMGN, AMKR, ASB, ACLS, BCPC, BANF, BK, BLDR, CVBF, CVS, CATY, CPF, SCHW, CIEN, CSGP, CMC, CBU, CMP, CORT, DAR, DISCA, EWBC, EA, ECPG, EXPO, FSS, BUSE, FRME, AJRD, ROCK, HIG, HON, HRL, ICUI, ITT, JCOM, JKHY, KFRC, KMB, MDC, MANT, MKC, MGRC, MEI, MSA, MITK, MOH, NDAQ, NPK, NTAP, NTRS, PCAR, PNC, PEG, REGN, ROP, SRE, SBNY, SLGN, SFNC, STMP, STRL, SF, SYKE, SNX, SNV, TCF, TFX, TKR, ACIW, TRMB, TYL, UGI, UNP, VRSN, WTS, WBS, WMK, WABC, WWE, ZION, HEI.A, GTLS, GLDD, GRBK, ENSG, JBT, ADUS, CHTR, FIBK, PRI, SPSC, BKU, AL, SUPN, QLYS, TPH, BMCH, MUSA, OMF, NGHC, PAYC, LPG, VBTX, WING, TRU, CSWI, ACIA, KNSL, FBK, VMD, VCTR, BJ, ACA, SCPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of ALPS ADVISORS INC
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 26,587,473 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 19,999,717 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 11,679,668 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.06%
- Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 54,382,411 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
- Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 26,592,821 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 823,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 204,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 334,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Aemetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $24.52, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 166,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sunworks Inc (SUNW)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Sunworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.7 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 232,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 80.50%. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $221.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 259,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 72.05%. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 687,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 961,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 2391.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 521,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 81,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 91.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Cree Inc (CREE)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $94.12 and $128.28, with an estimated average price of $112.52.Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $36.45, with an estimated average price of $35.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.Sold Out: Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cleanspark Inc. The sale prices were between $19.54 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $28.21.Sold Out: Viela Bio Inc (VIE)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.
