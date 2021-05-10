Alps Advisors Inc Buys Universal Display Corp, First Solar Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Cree Inc, NGL Energy Partners LP

Denver, CO, based Investment company Alps Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Display Corp, First Solar Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sunrun Inc, NRG Energy Inc, sells TC Pipelines LP, Cree Inc, NGL Energy Partners LP, Caterpillar Inc, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alps Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Alps Advisors Inc owns 853 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPS ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alps+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 26,587,473 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 19,999,717 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 11,679,668 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.06% Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 54,382,411 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 26,592,821 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 823,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 204,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 334,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Aemetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $24.52, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 166,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Sunworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.7 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 232,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 80.50%. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $221.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 259,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 72.05%. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 687,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 961,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 2391.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 521,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 81,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 91.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $94.12 and $128.28, with an estimated average price of $112.52.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $36.45, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cleanspark Inc. The sale prices were between $19.54 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $28.21.

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.