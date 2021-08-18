Logo
Maverick Capital ltd Buys Centene Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Cano Health Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lam Research Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Maverick Capital ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Centene Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Cano Health Inc, Carvana Co, Farfetch, sells Applied Materials Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lam Research Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maverick Capital ltd. As of 2021Q2, Maverick Capital ltd owns 662 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Lee Ainslie 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+ainslie/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lee Ainslie
  1. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 110,527,590 shares, 42.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 976,250 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.39%
  3. Centene Corp (CNC) - 3,416,815 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 678,689 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.68%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,881 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.35%
New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 3,416,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $237.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 878,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,354,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,298,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 302,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Carvana Co by 61177.80%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $350.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 311,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 41131.43%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 209,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 210.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,675,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2296.85%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 207,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,205,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 41.30%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 450,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (SPFR)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lee Ainslie. Also check out:

1. Lee Ainslie's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lee Ainslie's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lee Ainslie's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lee Ainslie keeps buying
