Maverick Capital ltd Buys Centene Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Cano Health Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lam Research Corp

- New Purchases: CNC, JLL, CANO, FTCH, IS, GPN, BHG, ADSK, CMAX, SE, JWSM, PRVA, CFLT, CRIS, PANA, DLO, PCOR, CMLTU, XMTR, JNJ, RCKT, EPC, SPB, DBI, ROST, TXRH, WMT, PEP, DG, ANF, BRK.B, EAT, CAT, DLTR, MRO, URBN, GRPN, SUPN, NOW, ABBV, SPWH, WING, MO, TFC, BIDU, BMRN, BKD, COF, CVX, CME, EME, EMR, FBC, HSIC, HSY, HFC, KLAC, LEG, LYG, SPGI, MCHP, MOH, NUAN, NUE, MD, QDEL, SO, SWK, SNPS, TNC, WDC, CROX, TNL, DAL, CIT, CHTR, VUZI, AGRO, PFPT, GMED, BLMN, WDAY, IQV, ESPR, VRNS, TWOU, ZEN, HUBS, AVNS, COLL, UNVR, KHC, NGVT, HGV, DOCU, DKNG, EGHT, AES, NSP, APD, ALGN, AEL, AMKR, ADI, ANGO, ATR, OZK, BAX, BGFV, CBRE, CHRW, CRH, CAH, CHE, COHR, CBSH, CYH, CNO, CNX, GLW, CVA, CR, DAR, UFS, EWBC, LLY, ERJ, EXPD, FL, FCEL, IT, GIL, EHC, HEI, INFO, IEX, JBHT, LNC, LMT, MRVL, MTZ, MET, MT, NRG, NVR, NTES, INSG, ON, OXY, OII, OSK, SAVA, PKI, ROLL, RAD, RY, SEIC, SIVB, CRM, SGMS, SEE, SJR, SLAB, SWN, STMP, SPWR, SYY, TDS, TTEK, TD, WEN, PAG, UFPI, VMC, WRB, WST, WWD, ZION, CSII, GSAT, CPRX, EBS, AVAV, IBKR, LULU, CALX, CBOE, AMRC, PCRX, VNET, AMCX, MPC, VAC, EPAM, PRLB, YELP, PINC, CNHI, CHGG, ITCI, CGC, WB, TMX, SENS, CABO, PSTG, LSXMK, USFD, CDEV, ATH, AYX, BHVN, IR, KALA, ROKU, SMAR, CHX, GH, ETRN, LEVI, PINS, EH, PPD, UWMC, UWMC, COMP, OGN,
- Added Positions: CVNA, SNOW, V, ASO, BABA, UBER, EXPE, AHCO, CCK, BLL, FND, MELI, ATRA, DRI, PG, SBUX, FLT, NWL, TMUS, XP, SIX, FTDR, AAPL, BSX, CMCSA, JWN, RVLV, ATVI, ASH, SAM, CHKP, CI, TPR, HON, KSU, MXIM, OXM, BKNG, THC, URI, UNH, ANTM, HBI, NXPI, HIMS, T, ABT, ABMD, AMD, ADS, AN, BK, CHS, CSGP, DECK, DISCA, DUK, EA, ENDP, EXEL, NEE, FOSL, GE, GNTX, MLHR, ICUI, IIVI, IDXX, IART, LANC, MDT, NSC, PDCO, RPM, ROP, RUTH, R, SLM, SBGI, NLOK, TSCO, ACIW, UAL, CVLT, AIMC, JAZZ, GM, NLSN, MOS, OMF, QRVO, BOX, GDDY, SHOP, LITE, TWNK, DBX, PLAN, VAPO, AOS, ABM, AGCO, AMG, MATX, AXL, AMGN, IVZ, AU, BIO, BC, CF, CSX, CAR, LNG, CCEP, CCOI, CTSH, COHU, DLB, EXC, FFIV, FICO, FCX, GOOGL, GGG, GTN, GPI, HAL, MNST, HMY, HLF, DIN, ITW, ILMN, IMKTA, JKHY, LKQ, LSTR, LFUS, LPX, MIC, MGA, MANH, MAS, MCK, MMSI, MTD, MORN, NTAP, NYT, ODFL, OMC, PRGO, RDN, RDWR, RBA, SGEN, XPO, SSD, SRCL, SSYS, TTWO, UTHR, UHS, OSPN, GRA, WAFD, IRBT, AAWW, MA, LBTYK, AER, SMCI, BR, MASI, TDC, TNET, KL, LEA, ST, SSNC, PRI, VEON, BAH, KMI, TROX, HCA, DOOR, ZNGA, GWRE, ICPT, BCC, PFSI, NSTG, MUSA, CSLT, MC, JD, BSIG, TBK, MIME, TEAM, BGNE, RETA, KDMN, LW, CLDR, AM, ACMR, TME, AVTR, CTVA, BRBR, LUNG, SQZ,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, ALNY, LRCX, AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, AON, FB, SUM, LPLA, NKE, NFLX, MGM, BBWI, AJAX, CACC, IFF, OSH, TSM, BX, TGTX, KKR, ASML, HUM, ORLY, ELF, ADBE, NVDA, ISRG, MS, PLAY, ALXN, BECN, BF.B, CASY, DE, GS, MRK, NKTR, PVH, SNBR, SYK, UPS, ZBH, WU, FTNT, UI, SEAS, TWTR, LGIH, ENR, SFIX, ARW, AZN, ALV, CAL, CRL, CRUS, C, CLX, LIVN, DVA, DXCM, DKS, D, DD, EL, GES, HIBB, INCY, JJSF, LEN, MED, MU, NCR, PHM, POOL, SLB, SCCO, TEVA, TMO, TTC, UAA, RTX, WBA, WFC, TRGP, PANW, ZTS, DRNA, SABR, WMS, NEWR, QSR, SHAK, AA, AVYA, ADT, DELL, DGNR, GLTO, AEM, AKAM, ALKS, UHAL, AEO, ATRC, AZO, BMO, BHC, BLK, CSL, CIEN, XEC, CLH, DXC, CFR, XRAY, DDS, DPZ, ETN, EEFT, INTU, JBL, LZB, LSCC, LOGI, LOW, MSM, MAT, MCD, NTGR, NXST, NOC, OMCL, OSTK, PKG, PII, QCOM, RRC, RS, STX, TGT, THS, WERN, WMB, WLTW, EBAY, L, VNDA, HIMX, OC, SBH, IPGP, MLCO, FOLD, MSCI, VRSK, FAF, AL, ACHC, SSTK, COTY, CDW, DOOO, AR, COMM, AERI, ALLY, RARE, ANET, GPRO, GLOB, SYF, KEYS, BOOT, MOMO, ETSY, CC, Z, SGRY, TWLO, HOME, YUMC, ATUS, CARG, ZS, SONO, QFIN, SWAV, FOXA, BYND, TXG, BILL, ASZ.U, OHPAU, DGNU, RKTA.U, MSDAU,
- Sold Out: FIS, PLD, ELAN, TBA, LVS, SPFR, JWSM.U, MAC, AUS.U, DASH, HPQ, TJX, ZBRA, ANZUU, CALM, STZ, FLO, SKX, BUD, FIVE, BURL, WORK, BMY, CRI, CAG, DEO, FDX, CLGX, HOG, RL, SMG, SIG, DIS, YUM, BGS, CPRI, AXTA, OLLI, CRWD, TSIBU, ACN, BP, CBRL, CVS, ELY, CE, SCHW, CHD, VALE, CMI, ENB, F, HMSY, HAIN, HAS, ICE, JPM, KEX, JEF, MNRO, PZZA, RRGB, RDS.A, SIRI, SM, STLD, TECH, TSN, VLO, VRTX, WBS, WWE, WEX, CAI, PM, KDP, CFX, AVGO, KAR, EXPR, CSOD, PVG, POST, ALSN, SPLK, AAL, GNK, VSTO, PEN, APRN, MDB, ESTA, LYFT, NVST, CMIIU, DDD, ALL, AEE, AEP, AXP, APA, AZPN, ASB, ATO, BAC, BNS, GOLD, BRC, CMS, CNI, LUMN, CERN, COP, ED, CPA, DTE, DCI, EOG, ECL, EIX, ECPG, ETR, EXAS, EXPO, FAST, FE, GATX, GRMN, GIS, GNW, HALO, HOLX, HD, HMC, ITT, IP, JCI, KGC, MDLZ, KR, LH, LII, MKSI, MKTX, MSTR, NOV, NAV, ES, NVS, PCG, PPL, PH, PAYX, PBR, PDCE, BPOP, LIN, PRU, PWR, DGX, RBC, RGEN, RSG, RIGL, RCL, SRE, SCI, SCVL, SLF, SU, TEX, TKR, GL, USB, UNP, UNM, VRSN, VRNT, VZ, VSH, WDR, WCN, WM, EVRG, WSM, WEC, XEL, AUY, ZUMZ, EVR, GLUU, CLR, DFS, ULTA, CATM, IRDM, JBT, SPSC, GDOT, RP, ZG, APTV, MTSI, VIPS, RXN, AMBA, YY, NCLH, ICLR, EVTC, AGIO, EGRX, AKBA, PRAH, KRNT, GKOS, RUN, EDIT, RRR, EVBG, VST, ADNT, SNAP, JILL, BKR, SPCE, KIDS, CDLX, AVLR, BE, NIO, ESTC, REZI, SIBN, TW, FVRR, CHNG, ADPT, REAL, MDLA, DT, CRNC, BEAM, ZI, VRM, RPRX, IAC, U,
For the details of Lee Ainslie 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+ainslie/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lee Ainslie
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 110,527,590 shares, 42.35% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 976,250 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.39%
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 3,416,815 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 678,689 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,881 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.35%
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 3,416,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $237.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 878,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,354,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,298,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 302,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Carvana Co by 61177.80%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $350.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 311,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 41131.43%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 209,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 210.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,675,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2296.85%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 207,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,205,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 41.30%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 450,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62.Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91.Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (SPFR)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lee Ainslie. Also check out:
1. Lee Ainslie's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lee Ainslie's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lee Ainslie's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lee Ainslie keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment