Axa Buys Lemonade Inc, Tesla Inc, SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF, Sells Linde PLC, Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: TSLA -2.19% QDEL -2.51% PDD -0.64% SLAB -2.44% BDX -0.1% F -0.5% LMND -4.57% GXC +0.37% ON -2.2% VIAV -1.18% WEX +0.38% FOUR -2.62%

New York, NY, based Investment company Axa (Current Portfolio) buys Lemonade Inc, Tesla Inc, SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF, Quidel Corp, Pinduoduo Inc, sells Linde PLC, Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Jumia Technologies AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axa. As of 2020Q4, Axa owns 1219 stocks with a total value of $31.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AXA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,464,855 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,376,265 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 294,888 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 260,882 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,543,171 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Axa initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $148.566800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,540,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Axa initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.79 and $131.02, with an estimated average price of $126.31. The stock is now traded at around $154.969100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 580,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Axa initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,116,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Axa initiated holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,590,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)

Axa initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $126 and $204.76, with an estimated average price of $168.67. The stock is now traded at around $224.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 116,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Axa initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 302,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Axa added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 160.18%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $774.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 184,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Axa added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 231.98%. The purchase prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2. The stock is now traded at around $215.442500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 487,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Axa added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 328.93%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $201.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 405,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)

Axa added to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $96.13 and $127.34, with an estimated average price of $112.87. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,250,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Axa added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 558,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Axa added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 15774.64%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,601,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Axa sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $7.92 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $24.67.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Axa sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Axa sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Axa sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.98 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $22.28.

Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Axa sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $81.94 and $135.34, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Axa sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $65.24 and $75.34, with an estimated average price of $70.96.



