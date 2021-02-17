Axa Buys Lemonade Inc, Tesla Inc, SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF, Sells Linde PLC, Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Axa (Current Portfolio) buys Lemonade Inc, Tesla Inc, SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF, Quidel Corp, Pinduoduo Inc, sells Linde PLC, Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Jumia Technologies AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axa. As of 2020Q4, Axa owns 1219 stocks with a total value of $31.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LMND, GXC, ON, VIAV, WEX, FOUR, WY, AN, LU, IT, LKQ, WRLD, SE, FRLN, CNXC, BYD, VAC, BRX, RUN, VYNE, KTB, SAM, HALO, HUN, DIN, MRO, PNFP, PLUG, RCII, SWBI, STN, SPWR, THO, ZUMZ, CNK, CIXX, LEA, BLMN, BERY, PCTY, LE, CWEN, AGR, USFD, APPN, COGT, BE, BCYC, NOVA, BILL, BEPC, ARRY, MATX, ANAT, ACGL, CLDX, BBBY, BRKS, BG, CASY, CERS, CTB, DCI, EEFT, FFIV, FITB, FOSL, HLIT, ICUI, KRC, LXRX, MGM, MED, MMSI, MOD, MPAA, OII, REG, BB, SSRM, TUP, VSEC, GHC, WTFC, PRG, COWN, APEI, EC, ST, WIFI, CPRI, ALSN, SUPN, ICPT, CMRX, AHH, ESI, MGNX, MBUU, MIK, LC, VIRT, APPF, PLYA, SCWX, RRR, VST, IIPR, ICHR, ROKU, MBIN, BH.A, PINS, DT,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TSLA, QDEL, PDD, MSFT, BDX, SLAB, F, CRM, UBS, GM, CSCO, RACE, SNAP, ABT, MAS, EDU, ATVI, BK, COST, ECL, DAR, LRCX, SPGI, MPWR, POOL, MSCI, NIO, AMT, IDXX, TAP, DGX, SIVB, TGT, WMT, WDAY, ZTS, LITE, ADBE, BRO, CL, DXCM, FISV, GPN, TER, WST, CME, CCEP, TCOM, NEE, GOOGL, ISRG, KIM, MET, PRU, PWR, O, SHW, LDOS, BR, TAL, AKAM, ADM, CMCSA, XRAY, DVA, EXPO, GPC, MRK, MCO, SLF, UDR, VZ, WHR, CROX, LULU, GNRC, AMRC, HZNP, XYL, PFPT, EVTC, YUMC, BKR, DBX, BJ, AXNX, PLMR, CARR, PLD, T, ABMD, AEIS, ARW, BXP, BSX, SCHW, CI, ENS, EXC, FRT, HDB, MLHR, HST, HURN, INFO, ICE, SJM, JCI, LEN, MTD, MAA, PRGO, SLG, SF, NLOK, TTWO, TMO, TD, TRMB, VLY, WCN, WAL, ZBRA, CHTR, LPLA, NLSN, EPAM, HASI, CDW, GDDY, KHC, PLNT, EVBG, CNNE, MMM, CB, AGCO, ALKS, ADI, AON, AJG, ADP, BLL, BC, CBRE, CAH, CHKP, KO, CNMD, CPRT, CR, DHR, DE, DRE, EMN, EQIX, EXPD, FICO, GIS, LHX, HRC, HFC, HUM, MTCH, IIVI, ITW, INTU, IRM, IONS, ITRI, JNJ, JLL, KEY, MDLZ, KR, LOGI, MGA, MKL, MMC, MRVL, MCK, VTRS, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, BPOP, PG, PGR, PSA, RJF, RBC, ROP, SRE, SLGN, SYK, TXN, TKR, TSCO, UNM, WM, INT, ZBH, WU, FSLR, MELI, DQ, HCA, REGI, FANG, ABBV, PFSI, BLUE, ESPR, DOC, AGIO, ESRT, DRNA, ZEN, NEWR, SEDG, TDOC, PEN, NVCR, MIME, TEAM, BGNE, TWLO, TPIC, IRTC, INVH, OKTA, AQUA, DAVA, REZI, YETI, CTVA, MIRM, PSTH, ABB, ABM, SVRA, AES, SRPT, AFL, ALNY, AMX, AEP, NLY, AZN, BCE, BHP, BP, BMI, BIDU, ITUB, SAN, BNS, OZK, BCS, BMRN, BWA, BTI, BF.B, CACI, CHRW, CMS, CBT, CM, COF, CNC, CRL, CHL, CHD, CIEN, CINF, COLM, STZ, BAP, CS, CMI, DTE, ATGE, DECK, DB, DEO, DOV, E, EQR, EXPE, FAST, FHI, FLEX, ORAN, GRMN, GNTX, GSK, EQC, HSBC, HAL, PEAK, WELL, HEI, HPQ, HMC, IBN, ING, ITT, IEX, INCY, INFY, TT, INSM, IP, JBL, J, KLAC, KSU, LXP, LYG, LMT, LPX, MLM, MKC, MUFG, MBT, MSI, NDAQ, NGG, ES, NVS, NVO, OMC, ORA, OMI, VHC, PKG, PNW, PUK, QGEN, RELX, RGEN, RIO, ROK, RCI, RCL, SAP, SGMO, SGEN, SWKS, SNE, TRV, SWK, STRA, TTEC, TIF, TOT, TM, TRP, TREX, TYL, UGI, UL, UNP, VAR, VRSN, VRNT, VSH, VOD, WAT, WERN, WBK, YUM, TXMD, LMNR, SMFG, KOP, TDG, POR, BBL, DEI, OC, CSIQ, MFG, GLUU, IBKR, TEL, CATM, FNV, MRTX, APPS, PM, TAK, RGA, STLA, BUD, ECHO, FTNT, MSGN, LYB, NXPI, RP, YNDX, FBHS, CLVS, QLYS, ENTA, SFM, SAIC, TWTR, CXP, STAY, HLT, QTWO, CTLT, TPCO, CYBR, SYNH, DEA, BPMC, SHOP, BZUN, RPD, PSTG, CTMX, SQ, AGLE, FTV, MEDP, DFIN, VREX, OVID, ARGX, MRSN, DCPH, APLS, XFOR, NMRK, AVYA, PAGS, COLD, SPOT, DOCU, CNST, GH, PLAN, MRNA, DOW, BYND, TMDX, KRTX, XP, OTIS, ZNTL, KC, BNR, IAC, IVV, LQD, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: LIN, INTC, IBM, HON, GOLD, NVDA, APD, PXD, SNPS, FB, DPZ, PFE, EBAY, MA, MNST, JPM, V, CNHI, GOOG, MCD, BKNG, ZM, ALXN, ALL, BAC, CERN, EL, NUVA, QCOM, TROW, TRI, UNH, JD, BABA, QRVO, AXP, CE, LNG, RTX, ANTM, WMB, KEYS, ETSY, SPY, AAPL, BIIB, DUK, EXR, LOW, ODFL, TSM, BAH, AMH, STNE, A, AMP, ADSK, BMO, BRK.B, CP, FIS, C, CTXS, CTSH, DLTR, EW, LLY, NWL, NEM, PAYX, RYAAY, SNA, ACIW, VRTX, PODD, VRSK, ZNGA, NOW, ZS, AMD, ARNA, BAX, GIB, ED, EOG, EIX, EA, EXAS, XOM, BEN, MSM, MFC, MSTR, MU, MOH, NVR, NBIX, NUAN, PNC, PTC, PH, SPG, SYY, URI, QRTEA, TMUS, VCYT, OGS, RARE, NTRA, PYPL, EQH, AOS, ACAD, AXDX, ACN, ARE, ALGN, ACC, AIG, IVZ, ANSS, AMAT, AZPN, BBY, BMY, BLDR, CSX, CVS, CVX, CRUS, CLX, CSGP, CGNX, INGR, GLW, CCI, DKS, DLR, D, ENB, ENTG, EXEL, FMC, FCN, HLF, HD, HRL, KMB, LH, MTB, MKTX, MTZ, MTH, NFLX, NTAP, NSC, NTRS, PCAR, PPG, RL, PKX, PFG, PHM, RS, ROL, ROST, STX, SEE, SCI, SKX, SON, SBUX, TJX, TDS, TSN, USB, UTHR, VTR, GWW, DIS, XLNX, IPGP, FOLD, G, MASI, VMW, BTG, OPI, SSNC, FRC, HII, PVG, PANW, GMED, PNR, YY, BFAM, VEEV, GLPI, CHGG, ANET, CDK, HUBS, STOR, NSA, TRU, HPE, SITE, BL, CVNA, BHVN, SAIL, DNLI, CDAY, TENB, YMAB, ESTC, SWAV, ALC, IEMG, ASX, AEM, ALB, MDRX, DOX, AMED, HES, AMWD, ABC, AME, APH, ABG, AVY, TFC, BBD, BDC, BHC, BA, BAM, MTRN, COG, HLX, CAMP, CPT, CPB, CNI, CNQ, CRI, CASS, CAT, CHT, CTAS, COP, CRVL, CCK, DD, RDY, EWBC, ETN, EME, ENIA, ETR, ERIC, ESS, FDS, FDX, FNF, FLO, GE, GS, GTN, ITGR, GEF, HRB, HIG, HP, HSIC, HSY, HIBB, HOLX, HBAN, ILMN, IMO, JBHT, JKHY, JOUT, KGC, KB, LHCG, LAMR, LVS, LII, LNC, LAD, MTG, MKSI, MTSC, MXIM, MPW, MTX, NFG, NATR, NTES, NEU, OSIS, OXY, ASGN, OKE, OTEX, OXM, CNXN, PATK, PDCO, PBCT, PKI, PBR, PDCE, NTR, POWL, PRGS, REGN, RSG, RHI, SKM, SLB, SJR, WPM, SIRI, SO, STT, STE, SUI, SU, TECH, TDY, INVA, GL, UCTT, PAG, UMC, UHS, VFC, VLO, CMPR, GRA, WBA, WFC, WDC, WSM, XEL, AUY, AKO.B, CMG, RDS.B, SHG, TECK, SMCI, ACM, JAZZ, CXO, TDC, ULTA, OSB, AQN, FTI, TNET, CCXI, AVGO, DG, CVE, PBA, JKS, GDOT, RLJ, GRPN, MPC, UI, RXN, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, AMBA, NWSA, BMCH, MUSA, XLRN, PINC, RMAX, ATHM, OUT, PAYC, SPWH, GLOB, SAGE, ATRA, PGRE, WK, QSR, 9IFA, RCKT, BLD, KURA, RMR, TTD, NTNX, ANAB, BAND, ACA, SWI, TPTX, AVTR, CRWD, CRNC, IEFA, IWM, MDY,
- Sold Out: JMIA, HDS, HXL, VIPS, MMS, HBI, ZLAB, EV, SINA, WCC, GWRE, MYOK, AMTD, CMA, DXC, MNR, OSK, LSI, AMAG, WTRG, CBRL, CMTL, CXW, GFF, RF, TFX, WDR, ASMB, BSIG, OLLI, GBT, LSXMA, LW, PS, FLWS, ADS, AEE, AWR, ANGO, BBVA, BIO, VIAC, CF, CEO, CAJ, KMX, LUMN, LFC, CYD, VALE, CAG, CRD.B, CW, SITC, DISCA, ECPG, EFX, FCNCA, FE, FMS, GBX, OTRK, IMMU, TILE, KMT, MANH, MLI, NHC, NOV, NYCB, NOK, ONB, OHI, IX, TLK, PDLI, PPL, PRFT, PLAB, PSMT, SNY, BFS, SNN, SWN, EQNR, STC, TTM, TEF, TBBK, TOL, TG, UGP, OLED, VLGEA, VNO, WAB, EVRG, WTM, WLTW, WWE, ZION, FTS, AER, BX, SCOR, DHX, XIN, TNK, PBR.A, KMDA, PRI, TNAV, KKR, GMAB, FLT, NPTN, ACHC, PGEN, AAOI, BURL, EIGI, ESNT, KPTI, SABR, MOBL, AVNS, LBRDK, INOV, NXRT, UNIT, ENR, WVE, VRS, COUP, FBM, PQG, CARG, GTES, BV, UBER, GSX, AMCR, BNTX, BEKE, VNT, IDV, VTWO,
For the details of AXA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AXA
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,464,855 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,376,265 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 294,888 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 260,882 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,543,171 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
Axa initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $148.566800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,540,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
Axa initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.79 and $131.02, with an estimated average price of $126.31. The stock is now traded at around $154.969100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 580,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Axa initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,116,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)
Axa initiated holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,590,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)
Axa initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $126 and $204.76, with an estimated average price of $168.67. The stock is now traded at around $224.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 116,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Axa initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 302,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Axa added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 160.18%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $774.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 184,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Axa added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 231.98%. The purchase prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2. The stock is now traded at around $215.442500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 487,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Axa added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 328.93%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $201.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 405,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)
Axa added to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $96.13 and $127.34, with an estimated average price of $112.87. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,250,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Axa added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 558,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Axa added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 15774.64%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,601,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Axa sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $7.92 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $24.67.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Axa sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Axa sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.67.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Axa sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.98 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $22.28.Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Axa sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $81.94 and $135.34, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Axa sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $65.24 and $75.34, with an estimated average price of $70.96.
