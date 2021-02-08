FIL Ltd Buys Rogers Communications Inc, Visa Inc, Nutrien, Sells Shopify Inc, Square Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Hamilton, D0, based Investment company FIL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Rogers Communications Inc, Visa Inc, Nutrien, CME Group Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Square Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIL Ltd. As of 2020Q4, FIL Ltd owns 1046 stocks with a total value of $80.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 12,437,765 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,240,055 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 35,744,963 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,549,669 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.71% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,343,169 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.14%

FIL Ltd initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,150,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,564,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.22 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.043900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,817,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $92.24, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 708,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Trinet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.61 and $82.84, with an estimated average price of $74.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 666,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 584,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 84.80%. The purchase prices were between $39.48 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,722,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 109.11%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,915,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 1067.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,395,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 57.47%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $193.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,346,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 74956733.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,248,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 720.18%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,197,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29.