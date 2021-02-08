FIL Ltd Buys Rogers Communications Inc, Visa Inc, Nutrien, Sells Shopify Inc, Square Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Hamilton, D0, based Investment company FIL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Rogers Communications Inc, Visa Inc, Nutrien, CME Group Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Square Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIL Ltd. As of 2020Q4, FIL Ltd owns 1046 stocks with a total value of $80.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TRU, CIXX, PING, NSP, TNET, WH, ASGN, HELE, RSP, LIND, PRE1, YSG, EHC, EEFT, KFRC, LSPD, PLMR, RH, SIX, WAL, AIV, AIV, AMK, ESS, FRT, GOCO, HFC, HBAN, LVS, LNC, MBUU, MEG, NNN, NIO, ORLA, ORCC, STAG, STOR, TX, UBS, 50AA, WYNN, AER, ALK, ALGN, ATI, AIV, AIV, AZPN, BBAR, BMA, BK, BEEM, WRB, BGCP, BILL, BHF, BCO, CSL, CCL, CINF, CFG, CLF, ED, CR, BAP, CWK, DVN, DDS, DISCA, D, ENDP, FTCH, FITB, FLR, FRLN, FCEL, GL, GOGO, GT, GRA, HOG, HP, HIW, HST, IBN, JLL, KNDI, KEY, KIM, KSS, KTB, LI, LILA, LGF.A, L, MTB, MIC, M, MRO, MDP, MTG, MBT, MHK, NOV, NCR, NBIX, NMRK, NLSN, NKLA, NI, JWN, OMC, OM, PBCT, PDD, PNW, PFG, PRG, RJF, REG, RF, RHI, SLB, SGMS, SCU, SGT, SITC, TSLX, SLG, SLM, SPT, TTGT, TGNA, TME, AAN, TFC, TRQ, UNM, USFD, VOO, VVI, WAB, WAT, WWE, WPX, WYND, XRX, XPEV, ZNTL, ZION, ZNGA,
- Added Positions: RCI, V, NTR, TD, MSFT, CME, MO, PM, VAR, VTRS, BAM, GIL, NAV, RY, SE, VMW, GIB, MEOH, WDAY, AMGN, BAX, ECL, INTC, MFC, PGR, NXPI, TMO, EQH, HUBB, MS, NSC, SYK, TCOM, ACGL, CSCO, TXN, CAE, FLEX, INFY, NFLX, QGEN, SPG, SCCO, TEL, BILI, KO, CIGI, CPA, JD, LRCX, MA, GRP.U, ISRG, ATUS, DFS, HGV, ICLR, JCOM, TAL, WELL, WDC, AON, BAC, DD, FIVN, RBA, VLO, ACN, DOX, DIS, JCI, LLY, ZBH, DOYU, ENV, GE, GWW, GO, GH, LOW, MAC, MMYT, AXP, APH, ATR, AIZ, ATHM, CSGP, EBAY, FRC, INTU, POOL, TFX, ZTS, ZTO, AL, ALLY, ARNA, AVB, BIIB, CRL, CLX, CCEP, GLW, COTY, DHR, EIX, ENB, ELS, EQR, FISV, FTV, AJG, JBHT, KMB, LKQ, MELI, NVR, PBA, SBUX, VOYA, AEIS, AME, APLS, APG, ASND, ATH, BHC, CBZ, CVX, CLH, CFX, VLRS, CPRT, CRSP, CSX, AQUA, EXEL, FAST, FHI, HLNE, HES, HUM, BKLN, EWU, KKR, KRYS, LYV, MGA, MTCH, MGM, MKSI, OSK, PZZA, PNC, RSG, SCHW, XLI, XLE, SCI, AOS, STE, STRO, TSM, TNDM, TPR, TU, TFII, TIF, TWLO, WM, XYL, YUMC, ANF, ACU, WMS, AMD, AES, AMG, A, AKAM, ALC, ALLE, AMED, AEP, AIG, ANGI, APRE, APTV, RCUS, ADP, AVLR, AVY, BLL, OZK, BX, BXP, BSX, BR, BIP, BRO, BURL, CHRW, COG, CM, CWST, CTLT, CDK, CE, CNP, CERN, CF, CHNG, XEC, CWEN, CNHI, CNX, COHR, CMA, CNMD, STZ, CVA, CCK, DHI, DQ, ASHR, DE, DAL, DISH, DPZ, DEI, DTE, DRE, EMN, EW, ERII, ENTG, ETR, EQT, EQIX, WTRG, ES, EXPD, EXR, FN, FNF, FAF, FHN, FIT, FL, FBHS, FCX, GME, GPS, GPC, GNW, GLNG, ASR, HAL, HBI, HIG, PEAK, HLT, HRL, HWM, HCM, IDXX, INFO, ILMN, IR, IBP, 9IFA, IP, IPG, EWY, LEMB, EWJ, IEMG, IXJ, RXI, IEUR, JBL, JEF, KSU, KBH, KEYS, KRC, KMI, KNSL, KOS, KHC, EL, LAUR, LSXMA, LSXMK, LFUS, LOGI, LPX, LUMN, LYB, MAN, MRVL, MDT, MCHP, TAP, MSI, MSCI, NGHC, NAVI, NTES, NEM, NWS, OI, ODFL, OTIS, PCAR, PKG, PAGS, PANW, PE, PAYX, PNR, PSX, PXD, PBI, PPG, PSA, PEG, PVH, DGX, RRC, RTX, O, RNR, RMD, RXN, R, SNDR, SCHN, SAIC, STX, SECO, XLP, XLB, XLF, XLRE, XLV, NOW, SBNY, SKY, SWKS, SJM, SNA, SO, SWN, SPR, SFM, SPXC, SSNC, SWK, STT, STLD, SRCL, SNEX, SYF, TTWO, TGT, TECK, TEX, TMX, TTEK, TEVA, ODP, TKR, TW, TT, TSN, UDR, UAA, UA, X, URBN, VFC, MTN, BND, BNDX, VRSK, VIAV, VIOT, VIRT, VNO, VSEC, WTS, WST, WRK, WWD, WOR, YUM, ZLAB,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, SQ, CP, XLNX, GOLD, ROKU, RUN, FB, AEM, SEDG, LULU, PTON, ETSY, TXG, NVDA, TSLA, BNS, SNOW, UBER, ESTC, U, RCL, FDX, FTS, PFE, CHTR, WFC, CMG, AAPL, DELL, WCN, ZYME, DT, LUV, WPM, BABA, BEPC, CNQ, KGC, BLDP, BCE, APD, BEP, NEE, NCLH, CMI, OSB, PYPL, ONEM, ABBV, SPGI, FROG, EDU, QCOM, DAR, HCA, MXIM, TRI, ATVI, ABC, BKR, BE, BMY, CHKP, MAR, ABT, CNI, GNRC, PTC, UAL, VZ, WLTW, YNDX, GOOGL, BKNG, CMS, HDB, MDB, AAP, BRK.B, GPN, HTA, TIP, JPM, KRTX, WORK, SLF, TMUS, TWTR, ALXN, ALSN, BLK, CNC, CMCSA, HR, MMC, MLM, NSTG, NCNO, ORCL, PEP, ADBE, AMT, AWI, DOOO, CI, COO, DSGX, DUK, G, GDDY, HON, ICE, BEKE, KLAC, NKE, GLD, VIPS, BDX, CREE, DLTR, FSLR, FNV, GS, HAS, HUYA, INDA, LHX, LEN, MU, MNST, NDAQ, DOC, PLUG, TRP, VRTX, VMC, ACC, ADI, ASH, ATO, AZO, BBBY, CTSH, CTVA, DLR, ENPH, FLT, HZNP, IAA, JNJ, KBR, LDOS, LBTYK, MCD, MTD, MOMO, NTNX, PG, REGN, QSR, ROP, CRM, SIVB, UPS, WSM, XEL, VNET, QFIN, AFL, AFYA, ADS, AMH, AWK, ANTM, ADM, ALV, BIDU, BZUN, BRKR, BG, LNG, C, CL, CCI, CVS, EV, EFX, EXC, RACE, FIS, FIVE, FMC, FTDR, GD, HCAT, HD, IMO, INVH, IQV, ITT, KR, LX, FWONK, LIVN, MCK, MWA, NTRS, NUAN, OVV, PKI, PLD, RVLV, SRPT, SBAC, XLU, SHW, STN, STEP, SU, TER, TRV, UMPQ, URI, UNH, USB, WMT, XP, MMM, ABMD, ADNT, ALB, ARE, AQN, LNT, ALL, GOOG, AMCR, AWR, AMP, ANSS, APO, ARGX, ANET, T, ADSK, AN, CAR, BBY, BIG, BMRN, BJ, BAH, BWA, BF.B, CDNS, CPB, COF, CPRI, CAH, KMX, CAT, CBOE, CBRE, CIH, CB, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CAG, CXO, COP, CTB, COST, DRI, DVA, DEN, XRAY, DXCM, FANG, DISCK, DG, DOV, DXC, ETN, EMR, EOG, RE, EXPE, FSV, FLS, F, FTNT, FOSL, FCN, GRMN, GIS, GM, GILD, GSHD, HHR, HCSG, JKHY, HSY, HPE, HOLI, HOLX, IAC, IEX, ITW, IMV, INCY, IVZ, IRM, EPP, EZA, EWC, SLV, KXI, IXP, IXG, IVV, HDV, IXN, EXI, IXC, J, K, KDP, KOD, LB, LW, LEG, FWONA, LPSN, LMT, MAS, MAT, MKC, MRK, MET, MAA, MDLZ, MCO, MOS, NTAP, NYT, NWL, NWSA, NLOK, NUE, OTEX, OC, PAAS, PH, PDCO, PSO, PEGA, PRGO, PCG, PPL, TROW, PROF, TBT, PRU, PHM, PWR, QDEL, RL, RS, REGI, RVMD, RNG, ROL, ROST, SABR, SANM, SSP, SEE, XLY, XLK, SRE, SJR, FOUR, SIG, SPSC, SNPS, SYY, THC, TCBI, TXT, REAL, TJX, TSCO, TRIP, TUP, UNP, UIS, VALE, VVV, GDX, VRSN, VIAC, WBA, WEC, WU, WY, WHR, WMB, ZBRA,
- Sold Out: ZM, DOCU, OKTA, KL, FSLY, CARR, WMGI, IMMU, SPWR, HOME, ORLY, TPL, LL, BLBD, SNX, SP, ECOL, PDS, ARMK, NWHM, HII, VER, VRRM, HRTX, GLOB, QURE, VEEV, UPRO, AGTC, HDS, GRUB, PAYC, WB, UPLD, TDOC, HEXO, PACK, DBX, IQ, PD, BYND, LVGO, PSTH, TXRH, NLY, AGO, BA, CASS, EGO, FDS, IFF, LZB, RAD, SAIA, SGEN, SSRM, SIRI, TDY, HASI, UTHR, WLK, VRTU, EURN, GAU, TAK, AGNC, CRDF, IOVA, HTHT, SFUN, DNKN, YY, TMHC,
For the details of FIL Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 12,437,765 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,240,055 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 35,744,963 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,549,669 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.71%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,343,169 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.14%
FIL Ltd initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,150,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,564,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.22 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.043900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,817,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $92.24, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 708,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Trinet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.61 and $82.84, with an estimated average price of $74.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 666,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 584,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 84.80%. The purchase prices were between $39.48 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,722,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 109.11%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,915,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 1067.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,395,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 57.47%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $193.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,346,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 74956733.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,248,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 720.18%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,197,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29.
