Fidelity Salem Street Trust Buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells , Sykes Enterprises Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC

Investment company Fidelity Salem Street Trust Current Portfolio ) buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Option Care Health Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, sells , Sykes Enterprises Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, , MultiPlan Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Salem Street Trust. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Salem Street Trust owns 1427 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $31, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Blue Foundry Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Stagwell Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 265,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 408.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 313.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 83,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 77,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 55.99%. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.11 and $54, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.81 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.67.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in MultiPlan Corp by 39%. The sale prices were between $5.54 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 99,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Innoviva Inc by 28.17%. The sale prices were between $13.06 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 19,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc by 35.08%. The sale prices were between $19.88 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 2,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Kaleido Biosciences Inc by 56.5%. The sale prices were between $5.36 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in NVE Corp by 49.28%. The sale prices were between $63.4 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 35 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc by 23.47%. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 2,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.