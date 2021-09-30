Fidelity Salem Street Trust Buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells , Sykes Enterprises Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC

- New Purchases: PWSC, PFGC, PECO, STGW, ADGI, BLFY, AHT, LFST, INST, INST, LAW, VERV, COOK, CURV, CRBU, DNUT, AVTE, IMRX, FXLV, FLYW, ERAS, IMGO, ICVX, BASE, KLTR, SNPO, MLNK, IAS, DAWN, JANX, MXCT, AOMR, LYEL, IPSC, EWCZ, WEBR, TNYA, BHG, GLUE, TKNO, GRPH, NUVL, XMTR, RLYB, RXST, OMGA, ELYM, CTKB, SGHT, EVCM, OMIC, DIBS, CNVY, DNAY, CYT, FA, INTA, CVRX, XPOF, ABOS, SERA, RPID, ZVIA, VERA, OB, ABSI,
- Added Positions: AMC, ETWO, COUR, OPCH, BIPC, ROLL, ASO, MLKN, BXMT, OVV, STAG, APG, MSGE, VTOL, BNL, SEER, EFSC, M, HR, KFY, MAC, THC, VLY, INSW, CHK, AEVA, RAMP, ADC, ABR, BKH, CWT, CMC, CBU, EME, TGNA, GBCI, GT, HWC, LXP, MUR, NWE, PNM, PEBO, PDCE, AVNT, PCH, RRC, SYBT, SSB, SIGI, SWX, SM, TGI, UMBF, UBSI, WCC, GPRE, POR, HOMB, AIMC, CIM, TWO, CIT, TRNO, SBRA, BKU, ZWS, HASI, DOC, ISEE, AR, ESNT, SUM, NVTA, APLE, BTU, BHVN, CHX, TRTN, EPRT, ETRN, PING, RADI, OLMA, KNTE, FDMT, CGEM, AIR, ABM, ATSG, ALE, AZZ, ANF, AKR, HTH, AIN, MATX, AEL, ANAT, AWR, ABCB, AMKR, APOG, ARCH, ARNA, ARCB, ASB, ASTE, CLDX, AVA, CADE, CADE, BMRC, BANR, B, BDC, BCRX, AX, EPAY, BRC, BDN, BKD, CBZ, CVBF, CALM, ELY, CFFN, CRS, CATY, CAR, CNOB, CPK, COLB, CMCO, CNO, CNX, OFC, PRMW, LIVN, ATGE, DLX, SITC, DRH, DCOM, UFS, DX, SSP, ESE, EGBN, WIRE, ENS, EPC, NPO, PLUS, FHI, FBNC, BUSE, FCFS, PFC, FFBC, FRME, FMBI, FBC, FLR, FRO, FULT, GIII, GATX, GNW, GABC, GTY, ROCK, GLNG, GVA, GTN, ITGR, GEF, GFF, GPI, FUL, HNI, EQC, HAE, HA, ALT, HTLF, HL, HP, HMN, SVC, HUBG, HURN, INDB, INO, NSIT, IDCC, IBOC, ISBC, CSR, JW.A, KMT, KRG, LTC, SR, LKFN, LGND, LGF.B, MDC, MHO, MFA, MGEE, VRE, MGLN, MANT, MATW, MTH, MLAB, CASH, MEI, MTX, MGI, MNR, MOG.A, MLI, MYGN, NBTB, HOPE, NHI, NNI, NTCT, NJR, NYMT, NWBI, NWN, NUS, OSIS, OII, OCFC, IOSP, ONB, OFG, ORA, OTTR, OXM, ARGO, PPBI, PRK, PDCO, PTEN, PIPR, POLY, PRAA, PBH, PSMT, PRA, MODV, PFS, RDN, RMBS, RPT, RWT, RNST, ONTO, RUSHA, STBA, SJW, SASR, SANM, SWM, SBCF, SXT, SFNC, SBGI, SKYW, SJI, SBSI, STMP, SXI, SCS, SCL, STC, STRA, SHO, SKT, TDS, XPER, TCBI, TBBK, THS, TCBK, TRMK, UNF, AUB, UCBI, UNFI, UTL, UVV, VGR, VECO, VRNT, VSH, WSFS, GHC, WRE, WTS, WERN, WABC, WLL, KTOS, INT, BGCP, OPK, AAWW, TOWN, PRG, VNDA, DK, MWA, KALU, COWN, GTLS, ICFI, PRIM, EBS, GLDD, EIG, SMCI, TRS, BGS, CLNE, TGH, LRN, ROIC, ARR, KW, MAXR, AMTX, NOG, DAN, TRIL, OPI, IVR, PMT, RILY, DBRG, ARI, EFC, PEB, KRA, PDM, FIBK, GDOT, AMRS, TVTX, PACB, WD, AAT, GEVO, INN, TROX, MARA, RLJ, SAVE, ORC, CHEF, CUBI, REGI, PRLB, COOP, RPAI, SUPN, ACRE, NBHC, RLGY, ALEX, GMRE, PBF, BCC, ENTA, NVEE, IBTX, TMHC, SEAS, NCBS, AHH, CSTM, BLUE, CWEN.A, IRT, ESRT, CXP, VCYT, MMI, NMIH, OGS, LADR, KN, OUT, MC, FFWM, CTRE, ATRA, LNTH, VBTX, GWB, AVNS, LC, ENVA, PGRE, JRVR, UE, DEA, VSTO, XHR, NXRT, UNIT, GNL, EVH, LILA, KURA, FLOW, TWNK, FCPT, GCP, GMS, SMPL, NTB, FBK, ASIX, FLGT, ADNT, GOLF, CNDT, LGF.A, VREX, JELD, CADE, CADE, HCC, CLDR, NESR, AFIN, CTOS, CNNE, ILPT, PACK, RCUS, GSHD, BJ, RPAY, ACA, ALLO, REZI, CVET, TPTX, IHRT, IDYA, BBIO, FULC, NOVA, BRMK, RVMD, ARNC, RNA, NTST, NUVB, ARRY, PRAX, EBC, AVIR, CRC, SGTX, AIV, DM, GOEV, RMO, LOTZ, ONTF, SANA, SNSE, BOLT, BOLT, VOR, APR, NEXI, VIEW, DOCN, SKIN, SRCE, DDD, AMSF, AXTI, ACTG, ACCO, ADTN, AGYS, ALG, ATI, CRMT, AXL, ECOL, TVTY, AMNB, AMSWA, AMSC, AVD, AMWD, ANDE, ANGO, ANIK, AGX, AROW, ARTNA, MTOR, ATRO, ATNI, VOXX, BVH, BJRI, BRT, BANF, BLX, BHB, BBSI, ESTE, BSET, BECN, BZH, BBBY, BHE, BHLB, BGFV, BIG, LCTX, ANIP, BRKL, MTRN, BMTC, BKE, CECE, CVM, CCNE, CRAI, CSGS, CTS, CDZI, HLX, CPE, CAC, CCBG, CMO, PRDO, CSV, CWST, CASS, CATO, CVCO, ASXC, CENT, CPF, CENX, CNBKA, CCF, CHS, CZNC, CIA, CHCO, CDE, COHU, CVGI, CYH, CTBI, CPSI, CRK, CMTL, CONN, CNSL, CTO, CXW, CVLG, CCRN, CRY, CRIS, CYTK, DSPG, DXPE, DJCO, DENN, DHIL, DGII, DDS, DIOD, DHT, DRQ, DCO, DY, EZPW, EGLE, EBIX, EGAN, EMKR, ECPG, ENDP, EBF, AUD, AUD, EBTC, EVC, ESCA, ETD, FMNB, FARO, AGM, VERU, FOE, FISI, FBP, CIVB, FCF, FCBC, FFIN, FMBH, FNLC, BANC, FLIC, FLXS, FFIC, FORM, FOSL, FSP, FDP, FCEL, GPX, ONCT, RHP, AJRD, GCO, GERN, GOOD, GRC, GSBC, GBX, SFST, INDT, GES, HAFC, HLIT, HSC, HVT, HWKN, HSTM, HCSG, HTLD, HSII, HTBK, HFWA, HT, HIBB, HIFS, HOFT, HBNC, HOV, IIVI, IMAX, IMGN, BCOR, IMKTA, IIIN, TILE, SNEX, IVC, ITIC, ITRI, VIAV, JACK, JBSS, JOUT, KVHI, KAMN, KRNY, KELYA, KBAL, LZB, TBI, LBAI, LANC, LNDC, LXRX, LCUT, LNN, LDL, MBI, MGPI, MVBF, MCBC, MTW, MNKD, MCS, HZO, MRLN, MRTN, MTRX, MGRC, MBWM, MDP, VIVO, MMSI, MPB, MSEX, MLR, MSON, MOD, MCRI, MNRO, MPAA, MOV, MYE, VXRT, NNBR, NBR, NHC, NPK, NWLI, NATR, NTUS, NLS, NP, NEOG, NTGR, DS, NR, NAT, NRIM, NWPX, INSG, OCN, ODP, OIS, ODC, OSBC, ZEUS, ASGN, OLP, OPY, OSUR, ORRF, OFIX, OMI, VHC, CNXN, PDFS, GLT, PSB, ALTO, PKE, PKOH, FRPH, PGC, MD, PFIS, CDMO, TPC, PLAB, PLXS, PFBC, PLPC, PCYO, QCRH, NXGN, QMCO, RRD, RLI, RES, RCII, RBCAA, FRBK, RGP, REX, RAD, RCKY, ROG, SPXC, SAFT, SAFM, SGMO, BFS, SCSC, SCHN, SNBR, DHC, SHEN, SFL, BSRR, SIG, SMSI, SAH, RBBN, SMBC, SPTN, SMP, SRT, STFC, BH, STRL, STON, SRI, AVNW, SMMF, SPWR, SGC, GIC, GIC, TTMI, TISI, TK, TRC, REPX, TEN, TTI, GEO, TWI, TMP, TR, TRST, TUP, UFPT, LEU, UFI, UIS, UFCS, UMH, USM, USLM, UEIC, UFPI, UHT, ULH, UVSP, URBN, UBA, UTMD, VSEC, VHI, WTI, WNC, WASH, WSBF, WW, WMK, WSBC, WTBA, WLFC, WINA, WETF, WRLD, WOR, XOMA, YELL, YORW, DZSI, ZUMZ, IRBT, STAR, EYPT, CRD.A, DGICA, CATC, FDBC, HAYN, UVE, ALRS, IDEX, BRBS, BFC, UAVS, KOP, IDT, ATEC, PGTI, FBMS, EHTH, FRST, GSAT, CPRX, KBR, WLDN, TAST, TA, CENTA, NCMI, CNK, ALBO, CAI, LLNW, GRBK, TIPT, SCOR, AROC, CVI, LL, APEI, SCU, TITN, GTS, FOR, SATS, EBSB, FLNT, ATHX, UUUU, NFBK, HCCI, RBNC, FRBA, SMBK, SRNE, UIHC, MDXG, HBMD, RLGT, INBK, CARE, MOFG, HI, IRDM, IPI, NX, MYRG, HCI, HBCP, MHLD, SB, MG, CLW, FF, IBIO, TNXP, ABUS, FLDM, ECHO, LOCO, CCXI, WKHS, CRDF, ADUS, BEEM, AMPH, VATE, KAR, CALX, STNG, GNUS, CRMD, CLDT, AOSL, FN, CPS, VPG, ENV, WSR, HEAR, VRA, VTGN, CMRE, ZGNX, APTS, QADA, NPTN, CLSK, THR, RYI, GRPN, AMCX, ESGC, SXC, MSBI, HMST, CTXR, LPI, PARR, SLCA, YELP, CSTE, RM, MRC, TLYS, FRGI, FRG, FSBW, HTBI, CHUY, NGVC, ATOS, PLAY, HY, PRTA, LAND, TPH, XONE, RC, MODN, DRIO, CMRX, HMTV, TSC, ARCT, ECOM, GOGO, NSTG, AGIO, SFM, PGEN, SPNT, AMBC, BNFT, RMAX, MGNX, TCS, EIGR, BHR, IMUX, TRVN, HMHC, CTT, TACO, CBAY, CARA, EGRX, GCI, NLTX, CSLT, AKBA, BLBD, ATEN, AMRK, TWOU, LE, FPI, CIO, LPG, SFBS, TRUE, HRTG, TBPH, DNOW, CCS, SNDX, ARDX, RYAM, VRTV, TMST, VIA, GNK, NBEV, ADVM, VKTX, VEC, KE, SIEN, TBK, FGEN, ATEX, AJX, KMPH, XBIT, BPMC, CHCT, ALTA, BW, SPNE, SRG, OOMA, PVBC, BNED, HLI, RGNX, PJT, ABTX, CTMX, ACBI, EQBK, LAZY, RMR, AGLE, SCWX, RETA, CDEV, SELB, SYRS, HONE, BVS, MCBS, IEA, BOMN, CSTR, DFIN, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, GTYH, ICHR, AQB, NEX, ANAB, JNCE, REVG, THRY, PUMP, NODK, WTTR, EEX, PCSB, LBRT, URGN, KREF, ALTM, SOI, GTHX, GNTY, CARS, WOW, PLYM, ATNX, SAFE, GPMT, MRSN, BY, KALA, TRTX, BRY, RBB, TDW, MBIO, REKR, KRYS, DCPH, ECVT, RYTM, MBIN, MCB, CBTX, CEIX, LBC, LXFR, VMD, SLDB, FTSI, BRSP, BWB, FIXX, COGT, EAF, BFST, SURF, CLBK, STXB, OBNK, TALO, SRRK, KNSA, CPLG, MGTX, RVI, AMAL, USX, KZR, AVRO, BV, CRNX, CCB, REPL, PRVB, MESA, AMTB, HFFG, CBNK, STRO, GRTS, BBCP, LEGH, ATCX, GOSS, TCRR, OSW, NGM, HOOK, MNRL, ALTG, RRBI, PSN, APLT, MEC, SPFI, PSTL, CCO, FREE, RVLV, PSNL, BCEL, AKRO, IMVT, AMK, CSTL, PBFS, CFB, OPRT, FREQ, BRBR, OYST, ETNB, VEL, VVNT, BDTX, ARQT, PASG, ORIC, GAN, PLRX, GBIO, PCVX, FMTX, AKUS, HOFV, NKTX, PSTX, RLAY, TIG, INZY, ITOS, NRIX, ANNX, RXT, AOUT, HPK, PTVE, ASAN, DYN, ATHA, ACET, TSHA, AVO, ONCR, HYLN, KRON, STTK, SPRB, KDNY, SFT, GATO, FHTX, MAX, SQZ, ADV, FSR, TLMD, GCMG, OAS, AAN, SBTX, LSEA, XOG, HMPT, TERN, GMTX, TLIS, MILE, VIRX, RXDX, RXDX, IBRX, NAPA, TIL, FNCH, IKNA, DSGN, BTX, FOA, RXRX, ZY, RAIN, CURI, CURI, HOWL, HNST, FSBC, FSBC, TALS,
- Reduced Positions: MPLN, ESGR, RIDE, INVA, TRN, MDRX, CSSE, CWEN, CLNN, CLNN, XL, XGN, KLDO, AHCO, HBB, VRS, OCX, RUSHB, GEF.B, TG, RGR, SCHL, PETS, NVEC, CIX,
- Sold Out: QTS, MIC, SYKE, CORE, CNST, KNL, USCR, TBIO, SNR, WTRE, MSGN, CBB, FI, MDCA, FCBP, DSSI, PFBI, PROS, HWBK,
For the details of Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+small+cap+value+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 265,366 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.99%
- Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 127,702 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
- Macy's Inc (M) - 161,656 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
- Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 85,348 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69%
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 48,237 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $31, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Blue Foundry Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Stagwell Inc (STGW)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Stagwell Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 265,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 408.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 313.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 83,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 77,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 55.99%. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (QTS)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.11 and $54, with an estimated average price of $53.65.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48.Sold Out: (CORE)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.Sold Out: (KNL)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.81 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.67.Sold Out: (CNST)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Reduced: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in MultiPlan Corp by 39%. The sale prices were between $5.54 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 99,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Innoviva Inc (INVA)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Innoviva Inc by 28.17%. The sale prices were between $13.06 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 19,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc by 35.08%. The sale prices were between $19.88 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 2,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Kaleido Biosciences Inc (KLDO)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Kaleido Biosciences Inc by 56.5%. The sale prices were between $5.36 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 311 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: NVE Corp (NVEC)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in NVE Corp by 49.28%. The sale prices were between $63.4 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 35 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHB)
Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc by 23.47%. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 2,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.
