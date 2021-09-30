Logo
Fidelity Salem Street Trust Buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells , Sykes Enterprises Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fidelity Salem Street Trust (Current Portfolio) buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Option Care Health Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, sells , Sykes Enterprises Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, , MultiPlan Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Salem Street Trust. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Salem Street Trust owns 1427 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+small+cap+value+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund
  1. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 265,366 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.99%
  2. Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 127,702 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
  3. Macy's Inc (M) - 161,656 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
  4. Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 85,348 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69%
  5. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 48,237 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
New Purchase: PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $31, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Blue Foundry Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stagwell Inc (STGW)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust initiated holding in Stagwell Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 265,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 408.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 313.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 83,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 77,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 55.99%. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.11 and $54, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48.

Sold Out: (CORE)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Sold Out: (KNL)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.81 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.67.

Sold Out: (CNST)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Reduced: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in MultiPlan Corp by 39%. The sale prices were between $5.54 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 99,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Innoviva Inc by 28.17%. The sale prices were between $13.06 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 19,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc by 35.08%. The sale prices were between $19.88 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 2,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Kaleido Biosciences Inc (KLDO)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Kaleido Biosciences Inc by 56.5%. The sale prices were between $5.36 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: NVE Corp (NVEC)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in NVE Corp by 49.28%. The sale prices were between $63.4 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 35 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHB)

Fidelity Salem Street Trust reduced to a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc by 23.47%. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Fidelity Salem Street Trust still held 2,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund. Also check out:

1. Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
