Boothbay Fund Management, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Pfizer Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, Alphabet Inc, TechnipFMC PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Pfizer Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, Alphabet Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Syneos Health Inc, Harmonic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothbay Fund Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Boothbay Fund Management, Llc owns 1769 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boothbay+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,920 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1605.31%
S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 211,900 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio.
Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,334,400 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,225,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 433,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 135,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Dynex Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.08, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 609,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 990,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1605.31%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 36,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 805.38%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 193,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 752.38%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $915.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 136.62%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $445.419900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 77,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 89.41%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 155,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1355.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 667,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pono Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.3.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.84.