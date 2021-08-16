Gmo Llc Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Kansas City Southern, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, , Baidu Inc

- New Purchases: STZ, NUAN, VER, PPD, LGO, PM, GRUB, IAC, ICE, FXI, PSTH, AMTX, BIO, OGN, YMM, GGB, BUD, JCI, MPW, BCS, CNHI, WPC, ATKR, RVI, NIO, FBHS, FYBR, FMX, QFIN, CNP, RFP, GPOR, ICFI, TX, SPB, WLL, GPC, GT, VMC, SKIL, GTES, TV, TEO, SHOP, HTBI, TMHC, CCS, CPNG, VCTR, BEKE, RM, APTV, MMI, DOW, WIT, OI, AROW, CNI, CCRN, DLB, EGBN, ENB, CIVB, HURC, LPL, LINC, MTH, NTRS, NVS, CPS, SCSC, SCHN, SCI, SCCO, TRV, THC, UMC, WTI, WLK, HES, TECK, PDM,
- Added Positions: KSU, CLNE, MOS, ATH, AMRC, IEMG, MSFT, SJR, COHR, OTIS, BMO, BNS, AJRD, RUN, VZ, CSIQ, SQM, LTHM, FB, AGCO, VALE, DGX, WORK, MRK, BP, DAR, INFO, KLAC, CHNG, CRH, PPL, DE, MDLZ, PNM, PFE, EBAY, EAF, GSK, LKQ, PBR, SIG, VICI, AFL, AMZN, TD, SEDG, VIAC, CI, ED, HPQ, VSH, WHR, WLTW, MELI, V, ANF, MO, ADM, ARW, BRK.B, BBY, CBRE, CNC, CL, FNF, FCX, JNJ, LMT, WDC, XLNX, CLDT, LBRDK, ACN, IVZ, CX, CTSH, DHI, GILD, IBM, IMO, LH, LEN, MHK, SNA, TEVA, TXT, WBA, QRTEA, JAZZ, SSNC, LYB, AGRO, KOS, ALLY, TSE, CFG, CARR, CB, T, ALL, CVS, LUMN, EXC, BEN, TT, INTC, KEY, KSS, LNC, LOW, MAS, MCK, VTRS, NVR, ORLY, PH, PTR, BPOP, PFG, PHM, REGN, SNBR, TGT, TSN, WU, LDOS, OC, DFS, VMW, PBR.A, LEA, FLT, REGI, ENPH, SC, SYF, MOMO, KHC, YUMC, DELL, CTVA, MNTK, AOS, AKAM, DOX, ANAT, BK, BBBY, BIIB, BWA, BMY, CBT, CNQ, CLS, C, KOF, CCK, EMN, DISH, ENS, ERF, FITB, FULT, GRMN, HUN, KR, KLIC, BBWI, MET, TAP, MLI, NEU, OMC, PPG, PRU, PWR, RJF, RF, SIVB, SM, SWK, STT, TROW, GEO, PAG, UHS, WAFD, PRIM, TEL, HOLI, DAN, FAF, RLGY, YY, BCC, QIWI, NWSA, VEDL, VRS, ASIX, PUMP, BKR, PDD, FOXA, SRCE, PLD, ARE, ADS, AMP, ABC, AIRC, AIT, ABG, ASB, AZO, AVY, AVID, BBAR, BANR, BSET, CNA, CCNE, CTS, CVBF, CAH, CDR, CNBKA, CBSH, CORE, CUZ, CMI, DLX, DRH, DRE, EWBC, EGP, ESS, ETH, FMC, BUSE, FFBC, FMBI, FBC, FFIC, F, GIII, GGAL, HAFC, HTLF, HSII, HIW, HON, HOFT, SVC, IIIN, JNPR, KELYA, KFRC, LFVN, MTB, MAN, MATW, MERC, MEI, NBTB, HOPE, NP, NNI, NKE, ONB, ORI, PNC, PBH, PGR, QCRH, RS, SEIC, AVNW, NLOK, URI, UVSP, VMI, CMPR, GWW, WSBC, WSM, TOWN, GTS, NX, AVGO, HPP, GM, KMI, CUBI, MUSA, ARMK, VRTV, GWB, KE, GOLF, CURO, TALO, DEN,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, BIDU, RY, RDS.B, MXIM, WFC, LYFT, NTES, IVV, MMM, LLY, TXN, GOOG, XOM, PSX, CM, ALXN, STM, BABA, HIG, INFY, PEP, TSM, FOX, AMAT, GOOGL, SLM, YNDX, KSA, SLF, AXP, NSIT, WD, BIG, RDY, MU, PCAR, SHW, UBS, EDU, HPE, AN, CSCO, EOG, ETN, MLHR, OMI, USB, FSLR, ATVI, MTRN, CBZ, CVX, EA, PACW, GEF, GPI, IBN, INTU, LZB, LOGI, MDC, PATK, SKM, SANM, SHO, TEX, RTX, AER, SMCI, FF, DG, JD, XHR, EZA, HTH, APOG, AVT, ITUB, BHE, BAM, BLDR, CDNS, COF, PRDO, CHKP, CNX, ATGE, EME, ENTG, FRO, TGNA, GFF, HNI, HAS, HD, JPM, JOUT, LVS, MIC, MKL, MBT, MSI, NTGR, NTAP, NTR, BKNG, PG, SMG, SLGN, SPG, LUV, SCL, SRI, SNPS, TPX, TCBI, TG, UMBF, UTHR, UFPI, VFC, WY, XRX, MYRG, SEM, ST, INN, TPH, ATHM, HLT, LTRPA, CARS, DBX, BILI, SCPL, CMBM, LU, BCEI, BCEI, RSX, VNM, ACCO, ADTN, BOKF, BHB, AX, BPFH, BXP, BRC, BRKL, CRAI, CSL, CATO, SNP, CYD, CLAR, CMCSA, CTBI, CW, DECK, DVN, DCO, EQR, FRT, FHI, FISI, FBP, FCBC, PFC, FHN, FONR, GPS, GCO, GS, GSBC, GYRO, HST, HBAN, IBCP, IMKTA, TILE, IBOC, IPG, J, KBAL, MGA, MFC, HZO, VIVO, MLR, MOG.A, MOV, MUR, NRG, EPM, NUS, NUE, ON, OFG, PKOH, TPC, AVNT, PFS, PSA, REG, RCII, RSG, RGP, RCKY, SWM, SEE, SCVL, BSRR, SBNY, SPTN, SCS, STC, SYKE, TKR, TCBK, SPOK, USM, UVV, UEIC, URBN, VNO, GHC, WSBF, WEYS, WTFC, INT, ZUMZ, SENEA, IDT, BMA, FOR, NFBK, TBNK, VRA, BAH, GNE, CPRI, BERY, HY, ESRT, OMF, WB, VEC, ENVA, PYPL, CDEV, FTV, DFIN, SE, NMRK, CPLG, AMAL, KZR, REZI, TME, ARNC, PTVE, LNSR, EBC, CNXC,
- Sold Out: IPHI, PRAH, FLIR, GWPH, VAR, CMD, DISCK, PS, GLOB, ALB, CCL, OXY, GRUB, NIU, WDR, MIK, ISBC, VIPS, SAH, DOOO, ECH, CTB, COST, DBI, EW, ENDP, FNB, MCD, CNR, STX, SWN, VVI, SBH, TAL, AMCX, COTY, AR, AY, BSIG, VVV, API, AMKR, MTOR, BAC, BLK, GIB, KMX, CLX, CIG, CMTL, GLW, DHR, DKS, UFS, ECPG, EL, FDX, AGM, FSS, FUL, SNEX, TRQ, KNL, KB, TBI, NAV, NWBI, RCL, SBUX, STLD, TER, TBBK, SMTS, PAC, TFII, DQ, GNRC, RP, BKU, HCA, FANG, BPY, TPCO, UE, UNIT, TLND, FHB, NEX, LBRT, AQUA, JMIA, NVST, APD, AMOT, ATR, WTRG, ASH, ALV, CIB, BXS, BZH, CACI, CAC, CAT, CTXS, CSGP, CMA, CMC, COP, PRMW, CR, DSPG, DRI, DCOM, DISCA, EBF, EEFT, CLGX, FL, FOSL, GIS, ROCK, GRC, HRB, HWC, THG, HELE, HFWA, HT, IP, KRO, LKFN, LEG, LAD, LPX, MTG, MRVL, MCHP, MOD, NCR, EGOV, NDAQ, NWL, NSC, IOSP, ZEUS, OSK, CNXN, PRK, LIN, PRGS, RPT, RBCAA, REX, WRK, SASR, SCHL, SFNC, SU, TNC, TTC, UNP, VLO, DIS, WMK, WERN, WCC, WYNN, ZBH, EBR, TDG, EIG, GLUU, TMUS, GRBK, APEI, AOSL, NXPI, MX, MSBI, VAC, ZNGA, TRIP, ALSN, NCLH, SBSW, PFSI, PAGP, STAY, ADMS, FFWM, BRQS, HONE, FBK, ADNT, CNDT, HGV, SD, APG, SURF, WH, ARLO, VRT, AMCR, KC, VNT, KBE, XRT,
For the details of Jeremy Grantham 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeremy+grantham/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jeremy Grantham
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,207,398 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,475,872 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,262,596 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 9,650,178 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 6,558,807 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
Gmo Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 565,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,907,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,133,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,459,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Largo Resources Ltd (LGO)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in Largo Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,988,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 312,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 255.65%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 511,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 1780.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,457,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 334.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,873,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 182.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,451,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 265.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,358,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 250.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,306,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: (PRAH)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: (VAR)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (CMD)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.
