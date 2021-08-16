Gmo Llc Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Kansas City Southern, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, , Baidu Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gmo Llc Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Kansas City Southern, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, , Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gmo Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Kansas City Southern, Nuance Communications Inc, VEREIT Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, , Baidu Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmo Llc. As of 2021Q2, Gmo Llc owns 704 stocks with a total value of $20 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Jeremy Grantham 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeremy+grantham/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jeremy Grantham
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,207,398 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,475,872 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,262,596 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 9,650,178 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  5. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 6,558,807 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 565,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,907,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,133,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,459,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Largo Resources Ltd (LGO)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Largo Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,988,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 312,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 255.65%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 511,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 1780.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,457,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 334.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,873,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 182.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,451,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 265.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,358,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 250.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,306,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: (PRAH)

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jeremy Grantham. Also check out:

1. Jeremy Grantham's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jeremy Grantham's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jeremy Grantham's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jeremy Grantham keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider