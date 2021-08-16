Gmo Llc Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Kansas City Southern, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, , Baidu Inc

Investment company Gmo Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Kansas City Southern, Nuance Communications Inc, VEREIT Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, , Baidu Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmo Llc. As of 2021Q2, Gmo Llc owns 704 stocks with a total value of $20 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Jeremy Grantham

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,207,398 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,475,872 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,262,596 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 9,650,178 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 6,558,807 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 565,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,907,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,133,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,459,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Largo Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,988,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 312,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 255.65%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 511,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 1780.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,457,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 334.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,873,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 182.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,451,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 265.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,358,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 250.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,306,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.