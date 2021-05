Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, 3M Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, 3M Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owns 610 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,449,184 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.91% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 293,371 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 410,652 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.20% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 247,911 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 281,524 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16%

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 144,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 101,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 139,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 744.68%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 79,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 410,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 535.16%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 153.08%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 251,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $75.68, with an estimated average price of $70.22. The stock is now traded at around $77.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 180,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7279.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $30.48.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6.