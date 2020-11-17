Advisors Asset Management, Inc. Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Clearway Energy Inc

Monument, CO, based Investment company Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Merck Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Caterpillar Inc, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Western Digital Corp, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. owns 1500 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 81,907 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,064,531 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,792,316 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Facebook Inc (FB) - 581,809 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 93,407 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 145,417 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 177,250 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,102 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $101.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,494 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64. The stock is now traded at around $134.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,078 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $81.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,575 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 100.62%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,734 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 1142.59%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,514 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 185,438 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 36.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 120,037 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $443.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,863 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $152.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,082 shares as of .

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $14.33.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I. The sale prices were between $21.09 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $22.36.