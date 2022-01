Huntington National Bank Buys Target Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, McDonald's Corp, sells iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huntington National Bank. As of 2021Q4, Huntington National Bank owns 3259 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/huntington+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,740,728 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,262,097 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,889,688 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,431,489 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,890 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%

Huntington National Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $49.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank initiated holding in Sierra Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $19.02, with an estimated average price of $16.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank initiated holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42. The stock is now traded at around $70.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank initiated holding in Ambase Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.3 and $0.4, with an estimated average price of $0.34. The stock is now traded at around $0.364950. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank added to a holding in Target Corp by 766.05%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 150,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 664.84%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 171,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 10375.19%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $208.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 108,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 278,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $281.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 182,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 86.44%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $96.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 285,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huntington National Bank sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Huntington National Bank sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Huntington National Bank sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Huntington National Bank sold out a holding in Zepp Health Corp. The sale prices were between $4.56 and $9.52, with an estimated average price of $7.46.

Huntington National Bank sold out a holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $25.93, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Huntington National Bank sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72.