Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Roblox Corp, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Roblox Corp, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC owns 1681 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,261 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 36,244 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,338 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,614 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 47,004 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Westamerica Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $58, with an estimated average price of $56.36. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $125.49, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $113.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 41,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 58,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 6805.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $70.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2890.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 59.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 66,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $38.22 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.