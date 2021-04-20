Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Sells Moderna Inc, , Enphase Energy Inc

Salem, OR, based Investment company Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Vontier Corp, Staar Surgical Co, sells Moderna Inc, , Enphase Energy Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Trimble Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q1, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 1594 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AIRC, ISBC, STAA, WD5A, VCEL, HTH, AMKR, NOV, WSFS, CELH, ELF, CSR, 3XPA,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, TSLA, AMZN, NXPI, PYPL, GOOGL, NBIX, FB, CSCO, JNJ, NKE, WFC, GOOG, T, ADBE, ADSK, BAC, BRK.B, COP, FLS, FCX, GE, HD, JPM, NVDA, PG, QCOM, UNH, DIS, MA, V, VNT, MMM, ABT, ACN, A, MO, AMGN, AON, AMAT, BK, BLK, BA, CVS, CCL, CAT, CVX, C, KO, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DE, EOG, LLY, XOM, NEE, FDX, FISV, GS, HON, MTCH, IBM, IDXX, IFF, INTU, ISRG, LRCX, MCD, MDT, MRK, MTD, MS, NFLX, PEP, PFE, PXD, LIN, BKNG, MODV, PSA, SLG, CRM, SPG, SWKS, SBUX, SYK, TGT, TER, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, WMT, WBA, XRX, TEL, PM, AVGO, APTV, NOW, FANG, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, JD, ETSY, SNAP, ZS, PTON, DDD, EGHT, AOS, AAON, AIR, ABM, CB, AES, PLD, AMSF, AMN, AZZ, ANF, ABMD, AKR, ATVI, EPAC, RAMP, ADTN, AAP, AEIS, AMD, AFL, AGYS, ADC, APD, ALG, ALK, AIN, ALB, MATX, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ATI, LNT, ALL, AMED, HES, AEE, AXL, ECOL, AEP, AXP, TVTY, AWR, AVD, AMWD, THRM, AMP, ABCB, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, ANDE, ANGO, ANIK, ANSS, APA, APOG, AIT, ATR, ADM, ARCB, AJG, MTOR, ABG, AIZ, AGO, ASTE, ATO, ADP, AVB, AVY, AVA, ACLS, TFC, BJRI, BMI, BCPC, BLL, BANF, BANR, B, BDX, BBBY, BELFB, BDC, BHE, BHLB, BBY, BIG, BIO, ANIP, AX, BPFH, BXP, BSX, EPAY, BRC, BDN, EAT, BRKL, CAL, BF.B, MTRN, BKE, BLDR, VIAC, CEVA, CF, CHRW, CMS, CSGS, CSX, CTS, CVBF, COG, CDNS, HLX, CALM, CAMP, CVGW, CWT, ELY, CPE, COF, CFFN, CMO, KMX, PRDO, CRS, CE, CENT, CPF, CENX, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CAKE, CPK, CME, CHS, PLCE, CHD, CBB, CINF, CTAS, CIR, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CCOI, COHU, COLB, CMA, FIX, CBU, CYH, CPSI, DXC, CMTL, CAG, CNMD, CONN, ED, STZ, COO, CTB, CPRT, CRVL, CORT, CLB, CORE, CXW, CREE, CCRN, CRY, CUB, CUTR, CYTK, DHI, XRAY, DSPG, DBI, DTE, DXPE, DAKT, DRI, DVA, DLX, SITC, DVN, DXCM, DRH, DBD, DGII, DIOD, DISCA, DLTR, D, DOV, LCII, DRQ, DRE, BOOM, SSP, ESE, EZPW, EGBN, EMN, EBIX, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ECPG, WIRE, ENDP, NPO, ETR, PLUS, EFX, EQR, ERIE, ESS, EL, ETH, RE, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, EXTR, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, FARO, FAST, FRT, FSS, M, FOE, FITB, FBP, FBNC, FCF, FFBC, FMBI, BANC, FE, FBC, FORM, FORR, FOSL, FELE, BEN, FSP, FDP, GIII, GPS, GRMN, IT, AJRD, GD, GCO, GPC, GTY, ROCK, GPN, GVA, ITGR, GBX, GHL, GFF, GPI, GES, FUL, HNI, HAL, HALO, HNGR, HAFC, MNST, HLIT, HSC, HIG, HAS, HA, PEAK, WELL, HSTM, HTLD, HSII, HP, HSIC, HFWA, HT, HSY, HSKA, HIBB, HFC, HOLX, HMN, HUBG, HBAN, DIN, INFO, IIVI, IEX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, INDB, BCOR, TT, NSIT, AEGN, IIIN, IPAR, ICE, TILE, SNEX, IP, IPG, IVC, IRM, ITRI, JJSF, JBHT, SJM, VIAV, J, JBLU, JBSS, JNPR, KLAC, KAMN, KSU, K, KELYA, KEY, KMB, KIM, KRG, KFY, MDLZ, KLIC, LKQ, LTC, LZB, TBI, LH, LCI, LVS, LEG, LEN, LXP, LBTYA, LB, LNN, LAD, LYV, LPSN, LMT, LOW, LMNX, LDL, MTB, MDC, MHO, MTG, MGM, MGPI, MTSC, CLI, MGLN, MANT, MRO, MCS, HZO, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MRTN, MLM, MAS, MTRX, MATW, MXIM, MKC, MPW, MED, MERC, MDP, VIVO, MMSI, MTH, MEI, MSTR, MCHP, MAA, MCRI, MNRO, MPAA, MSI, MOV, MLI, MYE, VTRS, MYGN, NBTB, EGOV, NRG, NVR, HOPE, NDAQ, FIZZ, NP, NTCT, NTGR, NTAP, NYMT, NI, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NWBI, NWN, NUE, ORLY, OSIS, OXY, OII, IOSP, ODP, OIS, ONB, ZEUS, OKE, OSUR, ORCL, OFG, OFIX, OMI, OXM, CNXN, PDFS, GLT, PNC, PPG, PPL, PPBI, PKG, PKE, PRK, PH, PATK, PTEN, PAYX, MD, PBCT, PRFT, PKI, PETS, PVH, PLAB, PNW, PIPR, PBI, PLT, RL, PRAA, POWL, POWI, PFBC, PBH, PSMT, RDNT, PFG, PRA, PRGS, PGR, PFS, PEG, PHM, KWR, NXGN, PWR, DGX, RES, RMBS, RPT, RAVN, RJF, O, RRGB, REG, RF, RGS, RNST, RCII, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RGP, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROG, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, ONTO, RUTH, STBA, POOL, SAIA, SPXC, SIVB, SCSC, SLB, SCHL, SWM, SBCF, CKH, SEE, XPO, SRE, DHC, SHEN, SHW, SCVL, SBNY, SIG, SFNC, SLP, SKYW, SNA, SAH, SJI, SO, SBSI, SWX, SWN, LSI, SPTN, SPPI, JOE, SM, TRV, STMP, SMP, SXI, SWK, STT, SCL, STE, SHOO, STC, RGR, SRDX, SYKE, NLOK, SYNA, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTMI, TTWO, SKT, TISI, TECH, TTEC, TDY, TFX, TNC, TXT, GEO, INVA, TWI, TMP, GL, TSCO, TG, TGI, TRST, TUP, TYL, TSN, USPH, UAL, USB, SPOK, UCTT, UAA, UNF, UFI, UIS, UCBI, UDR, UFCS, UNFI, UVV, UEIC, UFPI, UHT, UNM, UBA, USNA, VFC, VLO, VAR, OSPN, VGR, VECO, VTR, VRSN, VVI, VICR, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WDFC, WNC, WDR, WRE, WM, WAT, WTS, ANTM, WST, WABC, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WGO, WEC, WETF, WWW, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, ZUMZ, ZYXI, EBAY, IRBT, STAR, SENEA, CMG, AAWW, HAYN, UVE, NEO, KOP, LQDT, TDG, GPRE, VNDA, VG, CSII, PGTI, KALU, GTLS, HBI, CVLT, WU, EHTH, LDOS, LMAT, LBTYK, SBH, ALGT, IPGP, AVAV, CENTA, GLUU, BR, TMUS, DAL, TTGT, BGS, DFS, AROC, AWK, ULTA, LL, ENSG, APEI, MSCI, CATM, ROIC, ARR, NFBK, UIHC, NX, MYRG, DISCK, JBT, CLW, FF, VRTS, OPI, IVR, SEM, ECHO, LOCO, PMT, ADUS, FTNT, AMPH, VRSK, KRA, CHTR, QNST, ST, MXL, SSNC, CLDT, SPSC, RCM, CBOE, FN, CPS, GDOT, LYB, WSR, USCR, VRA, BAH, FRC, FLT, WD, AAT, NLSN, BKU, PCRX, INN, KMI, HCA, HII, AMCX, MPC, ZG, SXC, CHEF, FBHS, XYL, VAC, LPI, BCEI, BCEI, PARR, CUBI, REGI, SLCA, MTDR, EPAM, PRLB, YELP, VIPS, COOP, RPAI, PSX, SUPN, FRGI, CHUY, BLMN, PNR, SRC, NBHC, PLAY, RLGY, SSTK, RH, ALEX, PBF, CONE, NCLH, RC, BCC, ENTA, IBTX, EVTC, AHH, CDW, NWS, REXR, IRT, FOXF, AMBC, AAOI, RMAX, TWTR, MMI, LGIH, NMIH, XNCR, ALLE, HLT, AAL, EGRX, GCI, IBP, INGN, KN, PAYC, PAHC, SABR, LPG, SFBS, ZEN, CTRE, DNOW, ANET, TSE, CCS, RYAM, MIK, VRTV, TMST, TRUP, LNTH, CTLT, HQY, SYF, CFG, BSIG, VBTX, GWB, KEYS, BOOT, SYNH, TBK, ENVA, PRAH, STOR, JRVR, QRVO, SHAK, DEA, VSTO, XHR, SEDG, NXRT, NSA, UNIT, COLL, CHCT, GNL, GKOS, ALRM, KHC, BNED, Z, RGNX, FLOW, NVCR, ABTX, FCPT, UA, LSXMK, GMS, TCMD, FTV, FHB, MEDP, SMPL, FBK, ASIX, FLGT, TRHC, ADNT, LW, IIPR, PVAC, ICHR, HWM, VREX, PUMP, CADE, HCC, KREF, IR, SGH, JHG, SAFE, GPMT, BKR, MDB, CEIX, ILPT, CDAY, TALO, EPRT, ARLO, NIO, ACA, LTHM, REZI, DELL, CVET, FOXA, FOX, DOW, PLMR, KTB, CTVA, CHWY, AMCR, GO, PNTG, ARNC, OTIS, VTOL, IAC,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, GNRC, ENPH, TRMB, FC, MPWR, CZR, PLAN, PENN, AMT, BWA, BRKS, CI, CLF, CCI, DD, DUK, ETN, EQIX, GILD, HUM, JCI, SPGI, MCO, PCAR, PRGO, SBAC, SSD, CPRI, BABA, KNSL, YUMC, YETI, AYI, AMG, AKAM, MDRX, AEL, AFG, ABC, ARW, AZO, BAX, BLKB, SAM, BCO, CPB, CAH, CSL, CATO, CNC, CNP, CHCO, CNO, INGR, DLR, DPZ, EPC, FCN, FDS, CLGX, GME, GIS, HRB, THG, HVT, HRL, JCOM, JKHY, JLL, KNX, KR, LSTR, LII, JEF, LPX, MMS, MCK, MOH, MUR, NYCB, NEU, NEM, ES, OMC, OI, SAFM, SANM, SNBR, LUV, STRA, TRN, KMPR, VMI, WSM, WRLD, EIG, ACM, MASI, IRDM, LOPE, ARI, POST, TPH, VOYA, MUSA, NAVI, OLLI, EXTN, GCP, DFIN, ATH, BHF, CHX, EQH, AAN,
- Sold Out: CXO, EV, TIF, BEAT, ONEM, WPX, VRTU, PODD, FTI, DDS, WXC1, QEP, NTES, YY, LBRDK, JNCE, FBM, DCOM,
For the details of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oregon+public+employees+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,273,131 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,161,364 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,182,393 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,546 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 4,696,912 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $118.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 93,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $193.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 115,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 3425.53%. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $96.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 373.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 112,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 554.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 97.29%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: (WPX)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND. Also check out:
1. OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND keeps buying