New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Steris PLC, Sells Apple Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Aon PLC

Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company New Mexico Educational Retirement Board (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Steris PLC, Qualcomm Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Apple Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Aon PLC, DexCom Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. As of 2020Q3, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 905 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TECD, HP, DHC, CPRI, CZR, M, CLB, CHX, UNIT, SKT, DNOW, ALEX, MTDR, REZI, GDOT, OASPQ, CVET, MDRX, SWN, PLT, PTEN, OII, MDP, GVA, DDS, CAKE, EAT, BBBY, SPB, MNKKQ,

TECD, HP, DHC, CPRI, CZR, M, CLB, CHX, UNIT, SKT, DNOW, ALEX, MTDR, REZI, GDOT, OASPQ, CVET, MDRX, SWN, PLT, PTEN, OII, MDP, GVA, DDS, CAKE, EAT, BBBY, SPB, MNKKQ, Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, JPM, GOOG, FB, BRK.B, GOOGL, JNJ, PG, V, BAC, XOM, T, HD, INTC, WFC, MA, CVX, VZ, DIS, CSCO, C, MRK, KO, CMCSA, PEP, PFE, UNH, BA, MCD, ABT, MDT, WMT, ACN, ADBE, AMGN, HON, IBM, NKE, ORCL, QCOM, SBUX, STE, TXN, UNP, PYPL, COST, DPZ, LLY, GS, NVDA, NFLX, LIN, TDY, TMO, TYL, USB, WRB, WST, ZBRA, PM, AVGO, CHTR, MMM, CB, AXP, AMT, CVS, CAT, FIS, COP, DHR, NEE, GILD, MDLZ, LYV, LMT, LOW, MS, NOC, ODFL, BKNG, CRM, UPS, MO, ADP, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BSX, SCHW, CME, CI, CL, CCI, DE, DD, DUK, FISV, GE, ICE, INTU, ISRG, MMC, SPGI, PNC, SO, TJX, TGT, ANTM, GM, ZTS, ATVI, AFL, APD, ALL, AEP, AIG, ADI, AMAT, AZO, BK, CSX, COF, CTSH, STZ, D, EOG, ETN, ECL, EMR, EQIX, EQR, EL, EXC, FDX, F, GD, LHX, WELL, HUM, ITW, ILMN, JCI, KMB, LRCX, MAR, MCK, MET, MU, MCO, NSC, ORLY, OXY, PGR, PRU, PSA, ROP, ROST, SLB, SHW, SPG, TRV, SYK, VLO, VRTX, WBA, WM, YUM, EBAY, DAL, DG, LYB, KMI, MPC, HLT, SYF, DOW, AES, AAP, A, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, HES, AEE, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ANSS, ADM, AJG, ATO, ADSK, AVB, BLL, BAX, BBY, BXP, CF, CHRW, CMS, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CE, CNP, CERN, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DLTR, DOV, ETFC, EMN, EIX, EA, ETR, EFX, ESS, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, FRT, FITB, FE, BEN, FCX, IT, GIS, GPC, GPN, HAL, MNST, HIG, PEAK, HSY, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HST, HBAN, IDXX, INCY, TT, IP, JKHY, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KR, LH, LEN, LNC, MTB, MGM, MRO, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MTD, MCHP, MAA, TAP, MSI, MYL, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NEM, NI, NBL, ES, NTRS, NUE, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PH, PAYX, PNW, PXD, PFG, PEG, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, STX, SRE, SWKS, LUV, SWK, STT, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TFX, TXT, TSCO, TSN, UAL, UHS, VFC, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, GWW, WAB, WAT, EVRG, WDC, WY, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, ZION, CMG, L, TDG, LDOS, BR, DFS, TEL, CXO, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTI, DISCK, FTNT, VRSK, CBOE, FRC, FLT, HCA, XYL, APTV, PSX, NCLH, CDW, TWTR, AAL, CFG, KEYS, KHC, HPE, FTV, LW, HWM, FOXA, CTVA, AMCR, AOS, ABMD, ALK, ALB, ARE, LNT, IVZ, APA, AIV, AIZ, AVY, BWA, BF.B, CBRE, COG, LUMN, DISCA, DRE, DISH, FFIV, FLIR, FLS, GPS, HRB, HAS, HSIC, HRL, INFO, IEX, IFF, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JNPR, KIM, KSS, LKQ, LEG, LB, MKTX, MHK, NOV, NWL, PKG, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PVH, RL, PHM, PWR, O, RHI, WRK, ROL, SLG, SEE, SNA, TIF, GL, UAA, UDR, URI, UNM, WHR, XRX, HBI, WU, IPGP, NLSN, HII, MOS, FBHS, PNR, FANG, COTY, NWS, NWSA, ALLE, ANET, QRVO, UA, FOX,

MSFT, AMZN, JPM, GOOG, FB, BRK.B, GOOGL, JNJ, PG, V, BAC, XOM, T, HD, INTC, WFC, MA, CVX, VZ, DIS, CSCO, C, MRK, KO, CMCSA, PEP, PFE, UNH, BA, MCD, ABT, MDT, WMT, ACN, ADBE, AMGN, HON, IBM, NKE, ORCL, QCOM, SBUX, STE, TXN, UNP, PYPL, COST, DPZ, LLY, GS, NVDA, NFLX, LIN, TDY, TMO, TYL, USB, WRB, WST, ZBRA, PM, AVGO, CHTR, MMM, CB, AXP, AMT, CVS, CAT, FIS, COP, DHR, NEE, GILD, MDLZ, LYV, LMT, LOW, MS, NOC, ODFL, BKNG, CRM, UPS, MO, ADP, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BSX, SCHW, CME, CI, CL, CCI, DE, DD, DUK, FISV, GE, ICE, INTU, ISRG, MMC, SPGI, PNC, SO, TJX, TGT, ANTM, GM, ZTS, ATVI, AFL, APD, ALL, AEP, AIG, ADI, AMAT, AZO, BK, CSX, COF, CTSH, STZ, D, EOG, ETN, ECL, EMR, EQIX, EQR, EL, EXC, FDX, F, GD, LHX, WELL, HUM, ITW, ILMN, JCI, KMB, LRCX, MAR, MCK, MET, MU, MCO, NSC, ORLY, OXY, PGR, PRU, PSA, ROP, ROST, SLB, SHW, SPG, TRV, SYK, VLO, VRTX, WBA, WM, YUM, EBAY, DAL, DG, LYB, KMI, MPC, HLT, SYF, DOW, AES, AAP, A, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, HES, AEE, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ANSS, ADM, AJG, ATO, ADSK, AVB, BLL, BAX, BBY, BXP, CF, CHRW, CMS, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CE, CNP, CERN, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DLTR, DOV, ETFC, EMN, EIX, EA, ETR, EFX, ESS, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, FRT, FITB, FE, BEN, FCX, IT, GIS, GPC, GPN, HAL, MNST, HIG, PEAK, HSY, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HST, HBAN, IDXX, INCY, TT, IP, JKHY, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KR, LH, LEN, LNC, MTB, MGM, MRO, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MTD, MCHP, MAA, TAP, MSI, MYL, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NEM, NI, NBL, ES, NTRS, NUE, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PH, PAYX, PNW, PXD, PFG, PEG, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, STX, SRE, SWKS, LUV, SWK, STT, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TFX, TXT, TSCO, TSN, UAL, UHS, VFC, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, GWW, WAB, WAT, EVRG, WDC, WY, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, ZION, CMG, L, TDG, LDOS, BR, DFS, TEL, CXO, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTI, DISCK, FTNT, VRSK, CBOE, FRC, FLT, HCA, XYL, APTV, PSX, NCLH, CDW, TWTR, AAL, CFG, KEYS, KHC, HPE, FTV, LW, HWM, FOXA, CTVA, AMCR, AOS, ABMD, ALK, ALB, ARE, LNT, IVZ, APA, AIV, AIZ, AVY, BWA, BF.B, CBRE, COG, LUMN, DISCA, DRE, DISH, FFIV, FLIR, FLS, GPS, HRB, HAS, HSIC, HRL, INFO, IEX, IFF, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JNPR, KIM, KSS, LKQ, LEG, LB, MKTX, MHK, NOV, NWL, PKG, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PVH, RL, PHM, PWR, O, RHI, WRK, ROL, SLG, SEE, SNA, TIF, GL, UAA, UDR, URI, UNM, WHR, XRX, HBI, WU, IPGP, NLSN, HII, MOS, FBHS, PNR, FANG, COTY, NWS, NWSA, ALLE, ANET, QRVO, UA, FOX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, RTX, BMY, EW, TFC, TREX, FDS, FICO, MPW, RNR, TER, MASI, CTLT, ETSY, AMD, AMG, WTRG, BLK, BRO, CPT, CRL, CIEN, CGNX, GGG, HOG, MOH, MPWR, NKTR, NDSN, PB, RPM, POOL, TECH, TRMB, CONE, CABO, ETRN, Y, AMED, AFG, ATR, SAM, CACI, CSL, CASY, CNC, CHE, XEC, CBSH, NNN, INGR, CREE, DECK, DCI, EWBC, EGP, EXEL, CLGX, FR, FLO, GNTX, EHC, HRC, HUBB, ITT, JLL, KRC, KNX, LAMR, LII, LECO, MKSI, MANH, NATI, NYT, OGE, OHI, OSK, PTC, PENN, PII, REGN, RS, RGEN, RGLD, SEIC, SMG, XPO, SCI, SBNY, SON, SRCL, SNX, AAXN, THO, TTC, UGI, UBSI, UTHR, OLED, WSO, WSM, WEX, DEI, OC, ACM, RGA, FAF, COR, CZR, CZR, CZR, DNKN, POST, FIVE, ABBV, GRUB, CDK, PRAH, OLLI, LITE, PEN, AGCO, ALE, AYI, RAMP, NSP, ADS, ACC, ARW, ASH, ASB, AN, AVT, BXS, BOH, OZK, BKH, BLKB, BYD, BCO, BC, CBRL, VIAC, CMD, CRI, CATY, CHDN, CRUS, CLH, COHR, CMC, CMP, CNO, OFC, CUZ, CR, CFR, CW, LIVN, DLR, EXP, EV, EME, ENS, EPC, EPR, EQT, FNB, FHI, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FHN, FLR, FL, GATX, TGNA, GT, HAE, HAIN, HWC, THG, HE, HR, HCSG, HELE, MLHR, HIW, ICUI, IIVI, IDA, IART, IBOC, JCOM, JBL, JBLU, JW.A, KBH, KMT, KEX, SR, LANC, LSTR, LM, JEF, LFUS, LPX, MDU, MSM, MAC, CLI, MAN, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MSA, MTX, NCR, NFG, NJR, NYCB, JWN, NWE, NUS, NUVA, ORI, OLN, ASGN, PNM, PSB, PZZA, PDCO, PNFP, PCH, PBH, STL, RYN, RBC, R, SLM, SAFM, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, SLAB, SKX, SWX, LSI, STLD, SF, SYNA, SNV, TCF, TCO, TDS, TPX, THC, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, GEO, TKR, TOL, ACIW, THS, WEN, TRMK, UMBF, UMPQ, KMPR, VLY, VMI, VSAT, VSH, WAFD, WBS, WRI, WERN, WTFC, WWD, INT, WWE, AAN, HOMB, WYND, EVR, CVLT, KBR, FSLR, TMUS, IBKR, TDC, PY9, DAN, CFX, TREE, LOGM, KAR, PEB, PRI, SIX, SBRA, VC, ACHC, VAC, TRIP, WPX, GMED, SRC, TPH, SFM, MUSA, SAIC, BRX, OGS, SABR, HQY, AVNS, SYNH, ENR, CC, NGVT, VVV, ADNT, PK, AM, JHG, JBGS, NVT, WH, PRSP, PLD, ATI, AEO, BDC, CBT, CCL, CRS, CAR, CNX, CXW, ATGE, DLX, DKS, UFS, DY, FULT, GRMN, GNW, GEF, HNI, SVC, IDCC, JACK, J, LGND, MCY, MUR, NTCT, NEU, MD, PPC, SGMS, TEX, TR, RIG, TRN, X, URBN, GHC, WW, WOR, SBH, CNK, AMCX, YELP, PBF, NAVI, UE, BKR, BHF, DLPH,

AAPL, RTX, BMY, EW, TFC, TREX, FDS, FICO, MPW, RNR, TER, MASI, CTLT, ETSY, AMD, AMG, WTRG, BLK, BRO, CPT, CRL, CIEN, CGNX, GGG, HOG, MOH, MPWR, NKTR, NDSN, PB, RPM, POOL, TECH, TRMB, CONE, CABO, ETRN, Y, AMED, AFG, ATR, SAM, CACI, CSL, CASY, CNC, CHE, XEC, CBSH, NNN, INGR, CREE, DECK, DCI, EWBC, EGP, EXEL, CLGX, FR, FLO, GNTX, EHC, HRC, HUBB, ITT, JLL, KRC, KNX, LAMR, LII, LECO, MKSI, MANH, NATI, NYT, OGE, OHI, OSK, PTC, PENN, PII, REGN, RS, RGEN, RGLD, SEIC, SMG, XPO, SCI, SBNY, SON, SRCL, SNX, AAXN, THO, TTC, UGI, UBSI, UTHR, OLED, WSO, WSM, WEX, DEI, OC, ACM, RGA, FAF, COR, CZR, CZR, CZR, DNKN, POST, FIVE, ABBV, GRUB, CDK, PRAH, OLLI, LITE, PEN, AGCO, ALE, AYI, RAMP, NSP, ADS, ACC, ARW, ASH, ASB, AN, AVT, BXS, BOH, OZK, BKH, BLKB, BYD, BCO, BC, CBRL, VIAC, CMD, CRI, CATY, CHDN, CRUS, CLH, COHR, CMC, CMP, CNO, OFC, CUZ, CR, CFR, CW, LIVN, DLR, EXP, EV, EME, ENS, EPC, EPR, EQT, FNB, FHI, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FHN, FLR, FL, GATX, TGNA, GT, HAE, HAIN, HWC, THG, HE, HR, HCSG, HELE, MLHR, HIW, ICUI, IIVI, IDA, IART, IBOC, JCOM, JBL, JBLU, JW.A, KBH, KMT, KEX, SR, LANC, LSTR, LM, JEF, LFUS, LPX, MDU, MSM, MAC, CLI, MAN, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MSA, MTX, NCR, NFG, NJR, NYCB, JWN, NWE, NUS, NUVA, ORI, OLN, ASGN, PNM, PSB, PZZA, PDCO, PNFP, PCH, PBH, STL, RYN, RBC, R, SLM, SAFM, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, SLAB, SKX, SWX, LSI, STLD, SF, SYNA, SNV, TCF, TCO, TDS, TPX, THC, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, GEO, TKR, TOL, ACIW, THS, WEN, TRMK, UMBF, UMPQ, KMPR, VLY, VMI, VSAT, VSH, WAFD, WBS, WRI, WERN, WTFC, WWD, INT, WWE, AAN, HOMB, WYND, EVR, CVLT, KBR, FSLR, TMUS, IBKR, TDC, PY9, DAN, CFX, TREE, LOGM, KAR, PEB, PRI, SIX, SBRA, VC, ACHC, VAC, TRIP, WPX, GMED, SRC, TPH, SFM, MUSA, SAIC, BRX, OGS, SABR, HQY, AVNS, SYNH, ENR, CC, NGVT, VVV, ADNT, PK, AM, JHG, JBGS, NVT, WH, PRSP, PLD, ATI, AEO, BDC, CBT, CCL, CRS, CAR, CNX, CXW, ATGE, DLX, DKS, UFS, DY, FULT, GRMN, GNW, GEF, HNI, SVC, IDCC, JACK, J, LGND, MCY, MUR, NTCT, NEU, MD, PPC, SGMS, TEX, TR, RIG, TRN, X, URBN, GHC, WW, WOR, SBH, CNK, AMCX, YELP, PBF, NAVI, UE, BKR, BHF, DLPH, Sold Out: NOW, AON, DXCM, QDEL, CDAY, GNRC, SEDG, OTIS, LEA, LHCG, CARR, STOR, PCTY, ARWR, BJ, CCMP, PAYC, ESNT, RH, DAR, FCN, LVS, MRCY, MIDD, LOPE, HXL, GBCI, RLI, STRA, DOC, QLYS, ENPH, HPP, TMHC, CHH, 2ER, UNVR, IR, COLM, OI, X9P, CIT,

For the details of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mexico+educational+retirement+board/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 591,247 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,766 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,165 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40% Facebook Inc (FB) - 185,400 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.48% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 149,507 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56%

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Tech Data Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9. The stock is now traded at around $144.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $7.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Core Laboratories NV. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $15.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,512 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $22.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $47.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 312,066 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 178,426 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $125.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 93,807 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Steris PLC by 154.21%. The purchase prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $185.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,617 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 156.64%. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $285.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,832 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $196.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,239 shares as of .

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $69.25 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.23.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15.