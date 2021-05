Berman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Simmons First National Corp

Investment company Berman Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Simmons First National Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berman Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Berman Capital Advisors, LLC owns 1916 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berman Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berman+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 472,793 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.42% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 799,784 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 111,210 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 188,266 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 90,262 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.502000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BancFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.63 and $77.22, with an estimated average price of $66.18. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 472,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 66.35%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 84,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3160.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1425.79%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 218.67%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $28.09.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.