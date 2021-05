Henderson Group Plc Buys Ferguson PLC, Uber Technologies Inc, DexCom Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, QuantumScape Corp

London, X0, based Investment company Henderson Group Plc Current Portfolio ) buys Ferguson PLC, Uber Technologies Inc, DexCom Inc, Autodesk Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Henderson Group Plc. As of 2021Q1, Henderson Group Plc owns 1480 stocks with a total value of $218.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HENDERSON GROUP PLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/henderson+group+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,914,293 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,476,360 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,246,345 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,217,150 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,010,838 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $129.704700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,188,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,086,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,746,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.089300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,622,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Atotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,734,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $153.66, with an estimated average price of $126.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 547,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 89.64%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.042000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,324,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 201.38%. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $326.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,868,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $272.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,351,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $227.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,314,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,990,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,535,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in Chase Corp. The sale prices were between $99.9 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $111.66.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.6.