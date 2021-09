Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys II-VI Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Entegris Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Farfetch, General Electric Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys II-VI Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Entegris Inc, Johnson & Johnson, S&P Global Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Farfetch, General Electric Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, HubSpot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neuberger Berman Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Neuberger Berman Group LLC owns 1725 stocks with a total value of $113.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Neuberger Berman Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neuberger+berman+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,042,267 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,197,335 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 587,391 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 11,378,085 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 575,657 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $147.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,107,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,706,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,784,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,043,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,662,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 625,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 172.23%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,584,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $267.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,319,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,648,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 204.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,078,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 62.99%. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $502.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,059,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 6798.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,528,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $108.85 and $141.11, with an estimated average price of $125.41.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 53.61%. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Neuberger Berman Group LLC still held 2,150,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.