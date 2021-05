Nomura Holdings Inc Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Mastercard Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, GSX Techedu Inc, Baidu Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Nomura Holdings Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Mastercard Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Twitter Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, GSX Techedu Inc, Baidu Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nomura Holdings Inc. As of 2021Q1, Nomura Holdings Inc owns 1598 stocks with a total value of $43.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 21,805,600 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 18,644,000 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,190,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 722,100 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,758,500 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,384,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,896,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 484,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 240,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,002,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 489.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,739,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 65.72%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,324,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,402,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 121.80%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.037500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,124,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 9346.19%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,548,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 680.60%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 721,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.