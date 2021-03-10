Pioneer Investment Management Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zoetis Inc, Danaher Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Pioneer Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, JD.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zoetis Inc, Danaher Corp, Walmart Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Pioneer Investment Management Inc owns 1400 stocks with a total value of $117.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,261,042 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,378,526 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,035,252 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,057,657 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,000,114 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%