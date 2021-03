Pioneer Investment Management Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zoetis Inc, Danaher Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Pioneer Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, JD.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zoetis Inc, Danaher Corp, Walmart Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Pioneer Investment Management Inc owns 1400 stocks with a total value of $117.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,261,042 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,378,526 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,035,252 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,057,657 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,000,114 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%

For the details of Pioneer Investments 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,140,520 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,947,724 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 640,929 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,356,128 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,209,512 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,236,074 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 110.70%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $683.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,274,374 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 222.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,625,448 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 223.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,656,605 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,678,290 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 67.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,893,542 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 144.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,805,194 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.18. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.22 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $27.62. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.52 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $44.98. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65. Pioneer Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 29.11%. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.147000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Pioneer Investment Management Inc still held 11,949,968 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 44.85%. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Pioneer Investment Management Inc still held 1,907,512 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 34.71%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $212.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Pioneer Investment Management Inc still held 2,044,080 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 35.22%. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Pioneer Investment Management Inc still held 2,697,852 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Progressive Corp by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $92.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Pioneer Investment Management Inc still held 3,946,032 shares as of 2020-12-31. Pioneer Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 44.01%. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $204.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pioneer Investment Management Inc still held 479,859 shares as of 2020-12-31. Here is the complete portfolio of Pioneer Investments . Also check out:1. Pioneer Investments's Undervalued Stocks 2. Pioneer Investments's Top Growth Companies , and3. Pioneer Investments's High Yield stocks 4. Stocks that Pioneer Investments keeps buying