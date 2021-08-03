Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, IAC/InterActiveCorp

New Purchases: 6CL0, VIEW, VMEO, 4LRA, JCI, PAYA, APTV, PCOR, SSTI, TT, AZRE, ARRY, BEKE, SNOW, CLVT, AMCR, AON, CCEP, IFS, LI, LU, XPEV, PRTA, AMC, CPNG, FUTU, NVR, HZNP, NVCR, AIRC, BPYU, CABO, SAVA, CNXC, GLPI, GME, MNSO, OTLY, OCFT, LPRO, OGN, TNL, U, YSG, ARCE, JHG, FVRR, KRNT, WIX, ACMR, ACCD, GOLF, AERI, ABNB, ATSG, ALEC, ALX, ALGM, ALVR, AMWL, AMRS, ANDE, AMTI, RCUS, ASTE, HOME, ACLS, BRP, BANC, B, BLI, BIGC, BCRX, BNGO, BOOT, 41W0, BRKL, CCCC, CALX, CARA, CSTL, COKE, COHU, CNST, ROAD, CNR, CRTO, DOMO, DCT, ELF, EGBN, EBIX, SATS, ENTA, DAVA, NPO, PLUS, FARO, FOCS, FRG, FLGT, GBIO, GSAT, HEES, HTLD, HFWA, HY, IGMS, IMGN, IBRX, IPAR, ICPT, JMIA, GRUB, KNL, KRON, KYMR, LADR, LNTH, LMND, LC, MGNI, MBUU, MATW, EBSB, CASH, MODV, NTUS, NCNO, NP, NYMT, FLWS, OFIX, OXM, PGTI, PMVP, PTVE, PAR, PBI, POLY, PRG, LUNG, RDUS, RMAX, RVNC, RVLV, RUBY, STBA, SVC, STTK, SITM, SDC, SAH, SWTX, SXI, STC, SGRY, TRTX, TRHC, TCMD, TOWN, TBK, TBI, USNA, UCTT, UTZ, VCEL, VVNT, WRLD, XPEL, XHR, ZNTL, CSTM, NTB, CMPR, DESP, ESGR, ICHR, LIVN, RPRX, SFL, SIG, SPNT, TGH, TBPH, LILA, LILAK, TROX, WTM, AGRO, OEC, TSE, CYBR, NNOX, SSYS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Teradyne Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, IAC/InterActiveCorp, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Handelsbanken Fonder AB. As of 2021Q2, Handelsbanken Fonder AB owns 1704 stocks with a total value of $19.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,719,839 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,815,860 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,808 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,126,351 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 4,500,440 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,903,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,644,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 570,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 163,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 279,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $166.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 88,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 140.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,951,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 515,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 314.15%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $250.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 189,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 882.32%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $118.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 347,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 139.89%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $489.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 134.33%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $13.97.