Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Handelsbanken Fonder AB (Current Portfolio) buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Teradyne Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, IAC/InterActiveCorp, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Handelsbanken Fonder AB. As of 2021Q2, Handelsbanken Fonder AB owns 1704 stocks with a total value of $19.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/handelsbanken+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Handelsbanken Fonder AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,719,839 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,815,860 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,808 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,126,351 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
  5. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 4,500,440 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%
New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,903,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: View Inc (VIEW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,644,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 570,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 163,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 279,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $166.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 88,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 140.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,951,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 515,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 314.15%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $250.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 189,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 882.32%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $118.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 347,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 139.89%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $489.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 134.33%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (9IFA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $13.97.



