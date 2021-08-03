Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, IAC/InterActiveCorp

- New Purchases: 6CL0, VIEW, VMEO, 4LRA, JCI, PAYA, APTV, PCOR, SSTI, TT, AZRE, ARRY, BEKE, SNOW, CLVT, AMCR, AON, CCEP, IFS, LI, LU, XPEV, PRTA, AMC, CPNG, FUTU, NVR, HZNP, NVCR, AIRC, BPYU, CABO, SAVA, CNXC, GLPI, GME, MNSO, OTLY, OCFT, LPRO, OGN, TNL, U, YSG, ARCE, JHG, FVRR, KRNT, WIX, ACMR, ACCD, GOLF, AERI, ABNB, ATSG, ALEC, ALX, ALGM, ALVR, AMWL, AMRS, ANDE, AMTI, RCUS, ASTE, HOME, ACLS, BRP, BANC, B, BLI, BIGC, BCRX, BNGO, BOOT, 41W0, BRKL, CCCC, CALX, CARA, CSTL, COKE, COHU, CNST, ROAD, CNR, CRTO, DOMO, DCT, ELF, EGBN, EBIX, SATS, ENTA, DAVA, NPO, PLUS, FARO, FOCS, FRG, FLGT, GBIO, GSAT, HEES, HTLD, HFWA, HY, IGMS, IMGN, IBRX, IPAR, ICPT, JMIA, GRUB, KNL, KRON, KYMR, LADR, LNTH, LMND, LC, MGNI, MBUU, MATW, EBSB, CASH, MODV, NTUS, NCNO, NP, NYMT, FLWS, OFIX, OXM, PGTI, PMVP, PTVE, PAR, PBI, POLY, PRG, LUNG, RDUS, RMAX, RVNC, RVLV, RUBY, STBA, SVC, STTK, SITM, SDC, SAH, SWTX, SXI, STC, SGRY, TRTX, TRHC, TCMD, TOWN, TBK, TBI, USNA, UCTT, UTZ, VCEL, VVNT, WRLD, XPEL, XHR, ZNTL, CSTM, NTB, CMPR, DESP, ESGR, ICHR, LIVN, RPRX, SFL, SIG, SPNT, TGH, TBPH, LILA, LILAK, TROX, WTM, AGRO, OEC, TSE, CYBR, NNOX, SSYS,
- Added Positions: AQUA, IQV, TER, NET, TYL, ZM, DISH, OSTK, BC, CCK, LCII, TDOC, TRIP, IRM, HSIC, ABC, BFAM, CRWD, ALRM, BAND, BMRN, LHCG, MMS, NTES, SPGI, TPIC, CLH, MRK, RCL, CRNC, EW, LPSN, PB, ROKU, SEDG, WFC, COO, LOPE, MASI, VEEV, CGNX, FICO, F, IPGP, IR, LLY, NWL, TWST, MTN, JAZZ, WMS, ALGN, ALLY, AME, AVB, AXON, BLL, BIIB, BXP, KMX, CCL, CE, CAG, DHR, DOV, DD, DT, EGHT, ELAN, EMR, EVBG, EVER, EXR, FIS, JOBS, FSLR, FBHS, GPK, HPQ, HSY, ITW, IFF, IP, KAI, KSU, KHC, LKQ, EL, LEN.B, MLM, MAS, NTAP, NSC, ODFL, PPG, ROL, ROST, SSNC, SPG, SWK, SYY, TFX, OLED, VFC, VTR, VMC, WAB, WBA, WAT, WY, XYL, BAP, GTES, GRMN, TEL, XLRN, AAP, A, AKTS, ALXN, ALL, AIG, AWK, NLY, APO, ANET, ASH, AZO, BAX, BILI, BE, BSX, CBOE, CBRE, CSX, CAH, CARR, CVNA, CAT, CFG, CTVA, CCI, CYRX, CMI, DADA, DE, DELL, XRAY, DXCM, DMRC, DLR, DFS, DOW, DRE, EWBC, EMN, ECL, ERII, EQR, ESS, EXAS, FMC, FAST, FNF, FITB, FCNCA, FRC, BEN, GIS, GM, GPC, GILD, GL, GWW, HAS, PEAK, HPE, HOLX, HRL, JBHT, HBAN, IAA, ILMN, INCY, ISRG, KLAC, KDP, KEY, KMB, LEN, LOOP, LOW, LULU, LYFT, MTB, MRVL, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MELI, MET, MCHP, MHK, MDLZ, MNST, MSI, MWA, NBHC, NEM, NEE, ORLY, OSH, OPRX, PKG, PEP, PDD, PFG, PLD, PRU, PSA, PHM, O, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, SIVB, SHW, SIMO, SWKS, SJM, SNA, SYK, SYF, TSCO, TRV, TPTX, TSN, UDR, ULTA, UNP, VERI, WPC, WELL, WRK, WHR, ZTS, ALLE, BHVN, FN, MDT, STX, AER, ACCO, AFL, AMCX, APG, ASGN, AZZ, ANF, ACHC, ACAD, AKR, ADPT, AHCO, AEIS, AKAM, ALG, ALEX, Y, ADS, ALLO, MDRX, ALTR, AIMC, AMRN, UHAL, AAT, AEO, AFG, AFIN, AWR, AMT, AMWD, ABCB, AMRX, ADI, AIV, APLS, APOG, ARI, AMAT, ABR, ACA, ARNA, AWI, APAM, ABG, ASB, ATRA, ATKR, AUB, ATRC, ADSK, AVNS, AVNT, AXSM, AX, AXNX, AZEK, BGCP, BMI, BANF, BXS, BKU, BANR, BECN, BEAM, BDX, BGNE, BDC, WRB, BBY, BXMT, HRB, BPMC, BRC, BDN, BBIO, BHF, BRX, BR, BRKS, CDK, CIT, CVBF, CVS, CADE, CALM, CVGW, ELY, CWH, CSII, CDLX, CDNA, CG, CRI, CATY, CELH, CENT, CCS, GTLS, CCF, CCXI, CHWY, CNK, CRUS, CSCO, CTAS, CLX, CLDR, KO, CDXS, CDE, CCOI, CNS, CHRS, CFX, COLB, CXP, COLM, COMM, CVLT, CMP, CNDT, CNMD, CORT, CXW, CSOD, OFC, COTY, CVET, CROX, CYTK, DAN, DAL, DLX, DENN, DRNA, DKS, APPS, DIN, DIOD, DISCA, DHC, DBX, DY, EPR, DEA, EGP, EPC, EDIT, EHTH, ESI, EME, EBS, ESRT, ECPG, ENR, ENS, EPAC, EFSC, ENV, EPZM, EQH, EPRT, EB, EVR, EVH, EXEL, EXPI, FNB, FATE, FSS, FHI, FOE, FGEN, FBP, FBNC, BUSE, FFBC, FFIN, FIBK, FRME, FMBI, FBC, FND, FLO, FLS, FL, FORM, FWRD, FCPT, FOXF, FRPT, FUL, FULT, GEO, GCP, GIII, GMS, GPS, GNW, THRM, ROCK, GBCI, GKOS, GNL, GMED, GRA, GVA, GTN, GWB, GDOT, GBX, GEF, GPI, GRPN, GGAL, GES, HNI, HAE, HALO, HLNE, HWC, HBI, HOG, HSC, HCSG, HR, HTLF, HL, HLIO, JKHY, HRI, HRTX, HSKA, HXL, HIW, HI, HLT, HOPE, HLI, HTHT, HCM, HUYA, H, ICUI, IHRT, IMAX, NARI, IRT, INDB, IBTX, ILPT, INFN, NGVT, NSIT, INSM, INSP, INO, INGN, IBP, INVA, IART, ITGR, IBKR, IDCC, IBOC, ITCI, NVTA, IONS, IRWD, ITRI, YY, JJSF, JAMF, JAMF, JELD, JBT, JNPR, KAR, KKR, KRTX, KBH, K, KMT, KW, KEX, KRG, KN, KOD, KTB, KLIC, KURA, LB, LTC, LZB, LANC, LSCC, TREE, LXP, LSXMA, LGND, LSI, LNN, LGF.A, LFUS, LOB, RAMP, LUMN, LMNX, MFA, MTG, MHO, MSM, MAC, CLI, MGNX, SHOO, MSGS, MDGL, MANH, MKL, MMC, MATX, MXL, MGRC, MED, MD, MEDP, MDP, MTOR, MSTR, MC, MNRO, MOS, MLI, COOP, MYGN, NBTB, NCR, NIO, NMIH, NSTG, NTRA, FIZZ, NHI, EYE, NAV, NAVI, NTGR, NTCT, NVRO, NMRK, NXST, NKLA, JWN, NTRS, NVAX, NOVT, NUS, NUVA, OSIS, OPI, ONB, ORI, OMER, ON, OMF, ONEM, ONTO, OPK, OMI, PRAA, PVH, PCAR, PACB, PPBI, PCRX, PD, PANW, PLMR, PGRE, PCYG, PATK, PDCO, PAYC, PAG, PBCT, PDM, PPC, PIPR, PCH, PINC, PSMT, PRIM, PRA, PRGS, PGNY, PRO, PRLB, PFS, PSTG, PRPL, QTRX, RCM, RLJ, RH, RMBS, RL, RAVN, RLGY, RETA, REED, RBC, RGNX, RNST, RCII, REZI, ROIC, RPAI, RVMD, RXN, RCKT, RUSHA, SJW, SPSC, FLOW, SBRA, SABR, SAIA, SAIL, JOE, SBH, SGMO, SC, SDGR, SE, SBCF, SEAS, SLQT, SMTC, MCRB, SFBS, SWAV, SBNY, SLAB, SILK, SFNC, SSD, SBGI, SITC, SIX, SKY, SNAP, SONO, SRNE, SBSI, SRC, SPT, STAG, STT, SCS, STL, SFIX, STRA, INN, SUM, SPWR, SUPN, SNV, SYNH, TJX, TAL, SKT, TTGT, TDS, THC, TNC, TEX, TCBI, TGTX, ODP, REAL, DDD, TKR, TMP, TW, TRU, TRS, TRN, TRUP, TFC, TRMK, TWOU, UFPI, USB, UI, UA, UAL, UNIT, UHT, UNM, UPWK, URBN, UE, VEON, VMI, VNDA, VNE, VCYT, VRNT, VRT, VTRS, SPCE, VSH, VC, VRM, WSFS, WD, WRE, WTS, WB, WRI, WBT, WERN, WCC, WST, WABC, WGO, WWW, XPER, XLNX, XNCR, YELP, YUM, ZLAB, ZBRA, ZBH, ZGNX, ZUO, ADNT, ALKS, AMBA, AGO, ATH, MIME, CPRI, CWK, ETN, ENDP, HELE, INFO, IVZ, JRVR, LBTYA, LBTYK, LIN, NCLH, NVT, PAGS, STE, CB, CRSP, QURE,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, AAPL, DAR, UNH, CHKP, MSFT, BABA, AMZN, HD, ORCL, VRTX, GOOGL, FHN, HASI, BRK.B, JPM, PFPT, ALB, GOOG, AMRC, DIS, FB, MTZ, NFLX, NVDA, RUN, ATVI, JD, JKS, PYPL, QCOM, TSM, CMCSA, DQ, MU, ORA, POOL, RDFN, SFM, VZ, V, WAL, ACN, ADP, BIDU, BAC, BX, CREE, ENPH, HUM, EDU, SCI, TMO, WM, NXPI, BLDP, INTC, KEYS, LBRDK, MTCH, MRTX, NDAQ, AOS, TTD, T, ABT, ABBV, ADBE, AMGN, ADM, ALV, BLK, BMY, CDW, CERN, CSGP, DHI, EA, FTCH, HIG, IDXX, INTU, MRNA, OTIS, PAYX, PING, PINS, SBAC, SCHW, SGEN, NOW, SPLK, TWTR, UBER, VRSK, WMT, WDAY, YUMC, ICLR, WLTW, SPOT, ARE, ANSS, AVGO, CDNS, CSIQ, COF, CVCO, CMG, C, CPRT, COUP, DDOG, DOCU, DG, DPZ, ETSY, EXPE, EXPD, FISV, FTNT, FOXA, FCX, GDS, IT, GPN, GH, HCA, HUBS, HYLN, ICE, IBM, INVH, LH, LTHM, MAR, MAA, MS, NLOK, NUE, OKTA, PTON, PLUG, PG, PGR, REGN, WORK, LUV, SQ, SNPS, TMUS, TTWO, MMM, TREX, TRMB, TWLO, URI, VIAC, W, WDC, WWE, Z, ZS, ZYME, DOX, ACGL, RE, AGNC, ANGI, ABMD, AMG, AGIO, ALK, AA, ALGT, ALNY, ATUS, AMED, AAL, AXL, AXP, COLD, ANTM, APPN, ARMK, ARGX, ARVN, AZPN, AIZ, AAWW, ATHM, AN, AVTR, AVY, CAR, BHC, BBBY, BERY, BILL, BIO, TECH, BKI, BLKB, BLUE, BCC, BKNG, BWA, BRO, CF, CBT, CPT, CPB, CARG, CSL, CTLT, CDAY, CHNG, CRL, CHTR, CHE, CINF, CTXS, CBSH, GLW, CACC, CUBE, CFR, CONE, DXC, DVA, DCPH, DNLI, DLB, DLTR, EXP, EBAY, EHC, ENTG, NVST, EQIX, ELS, WTRG, EXLS, FCN, FDS, FDX, FFIV, FEYE, FAF, GOTU, GNRC, GDDY, GS, GT, GHC, GWRE, HQY, HGV, HUN, IMAB, IEX, INGR, NSP, PODD, IPG, IQ, JACK, JEF, JBLU, JLL, JCOM, KPTI, KC, KNX, KSS, KFY, LGIH, LKFN, LRCX, LAMR, LW, LEA, LEG, LBRDA, FWONK, BATRK, LPX, LITE, MSCI, MSGE, MKTX, VAC, MOH, MOMO, MDB, MCO, MORN, NSSC, NATI, NEO, NBIX, NRZ, NYCB, NYT, NWSA, OMCL, OC, PRAH, PTC, PZZA, PEN, PRFT, PKI, PII, BPOP, POST, PGEN, TROW, QTWO, QLYS, DGX, QDEL, RPM, RPD, REG, RS, REYN, RNG, SLG, SLM, SAGE, SAFM, SRPT, SEE, SEM, SSTK, SIRI, SKYW, SAVE, STWD, STLD, SRCL, SUI, SNX, TPH, TNDM, TPX, TXG, TME, TDC, TMX, TX, TTEK, TCOM, RARE, UAA, UNF, UPS, UTHR, UHS, VIR, VIRT, VMW, VOYA, WEN, WU, WSM, WW, WH, ZEN, ZG, ZION, ZTO, ZNGA, ARCO, TEAM, BG, G, HLF, LAZ, NLSN, NOMD, RNR, STNE, XP, GLOB, QGEN, YNDX, CPA, FLEX,
- Sold Out: IAC, GE, EGOV, 9IFA, WIFI, EIX, EPAM, BURL, VAR, CLGX, IPHI, RP, CLF, GRUB, CC, SPR, PFGC, TCF, SCCO, HWM, PRSP, PS, HCAT, MIK, NTLA, GSHD, EAF, FREQ, RXT, CBPO, FDP, ATI, CMD, CRS, CMC, BVN, CTB, CVA, UFS, 3XPA, HMSY, X, GLUU, CATM, WD5A, AIN, REGI,
For the details of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/handelsbanken+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Handelsbanken Fonder AB
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,719,839 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,815,860 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,808 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,126,351 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 4,500,440 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,903,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: View Inc (VIEW)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,644,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 570,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 163,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 279,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $166.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 88,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 140.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,951,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 515,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 314.15%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $250.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 189,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 882.32%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $118.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 347,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 139.89%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $489.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 134.33%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (9IFA)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $13.97.
