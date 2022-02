Natixis Advisors, L.p. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Autodesk Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Danaher Corp, CME Group Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Autodesk Inc, Oracle Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Natixis Advisors, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Natixis Advisors, L.p. owns 1358 stocks with a total value of $26.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,647,107 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,563,465 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 186,773 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,438,985 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.63% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,614,504 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.64%

Natixis Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $635.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 147,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $130.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 53,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $438.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 112,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 104.31%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $321.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 488,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 91.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,394,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.44%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 307,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $285.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 478,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 93.16%. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $310.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 130,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,113,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.88.

Natixis Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39.