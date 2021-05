Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys PNM Resources Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Tiffany, Microchip Technology Inc, The Wendy's Co

Investment company Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys PNM Resources Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, sells Tiffany, Microchip Technology Inc, The Wendy's Co, Seagate Technology PLC, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owns 1073 stocks with a total value of $883 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamic+technology+lab+private+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

PNM Resources Inc (PNM) - 324,121 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 619.84% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 370,144 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.96% Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 285,721 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 132,752 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.55% Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 516,097 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1706.24%

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 285,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $261.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 53,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $234.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd added to a holding in PNM Resources Inc by 619.84%. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 324,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 1706.24%. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 516,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 822.95%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 65,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 129.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 370,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 132,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 1809.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 49,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.