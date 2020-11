Voloridge Investment Management, Llc Buys AT&T Inc, Citigroup Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc

Orlando, FL, based Investment company Voloridge Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Citigroup Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Shopify Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voloridge Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Voloridge Investment Management, Llc owns 1208 stocks with a total value of $12 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voloridge+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

AT&T Inc (T) - 12,181,178 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 850.83% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,854,450 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.34% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 4,321,993 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.39% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 752,948 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.02% Citigroup Inc (C) - 4,844,994 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20471.48%

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $439.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 238,081 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $199.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 667,816 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,642,515 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,381,299 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 569,098 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,638,745 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 850.83%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 12,181,178 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 20471.48%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 4,844,994 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 167.34%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,854,450 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 960.14%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $988.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 127,471 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 2721.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,143,648 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 179.60%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,111,491 shares as of .

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Voloridge Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.