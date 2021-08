Mackay Shields Llc Buys Gulfport Energy Corp, The AES Corp, Lam Research Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gulfport Energy Corp, The AES Corp, Lam Research Corp, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc, ContextLogic Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mackay Shields Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mackay Shields Llc owns 550 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,817,684 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 999,910 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,472,989 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,183,852 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 67,422 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.42%

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,237,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.87 and $109.43, with an estimated average price of $105.76. The stock is now traded at around $99.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 398,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.041400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 474,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $27.65, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $28.957500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 199,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 188,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 100.71%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $576.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 81,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc by 1475.88%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.691200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 542,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 53.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 36.65%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 231,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc by 93.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 165,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc by 84.30%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.