State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen Buys Blackstone Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Linde PLC, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

Investment company State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Plug Power Inc, sells Linde PLC, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Haemonetics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen. As of 2021Q2, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen owns 2379 stocks with a total value of $52.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,410,406 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,253,810 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 531,639 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,989,529 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 370,840 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.705500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,681,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 79,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 321,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 192,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 209,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 131,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 991.95%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $116.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 711,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 752.20%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $210.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 281,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 6734.99%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $277.151400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 101,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 306.09%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 705,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 4072.87%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.512100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 362,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retiremen added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 269.49%. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 248,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.