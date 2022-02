CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Franco-Nevada Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Sells Shaw Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Visa Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Franco-Nevada Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Shaw Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Visa Inc, Allegion PLC, Lightspeed Commerce Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CIBC Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, CIBC Asset Management Inc owns 1537 stocks with a total value of $27.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 14,880,739 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 19,052,701 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 18,424,461 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 20,380,171 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 6,215,526 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 287,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.21 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $43.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 297,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $481990.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 781,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 498,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 246,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,978,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $139.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,939,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,438,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 43.16%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $249.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 657,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,206,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 486.25%. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 306,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37.

CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28.

CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $66.37.

CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Akumin Inc. The sale prices were between $1.48 and $2.56, with an estimated average price of $1.83.

CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52.