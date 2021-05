Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Stellantis NV, Baidu Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

London, X0, based Investment company Schroder Investment Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, Baidu Inc, CNH Industrial NV, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Cemex SAB de CV, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schroder Investment Management Group. As of 2021Q1, Schroder Investment Management Group owns 1515 stocks with a total value of $77.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schroder+investment+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 21,493,416 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,262,592 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.16% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 14,193,270 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 845,861 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 497,741 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.96%

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,423,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,425,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 966,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in Atotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,519,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $68.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,152,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 862,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 672.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,602,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 340.49%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $195.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 930,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 157.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,749,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 416.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,774,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 269.87%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,765,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 356.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 586,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $172.48, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $35.16 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

. Also check out:



1. SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP's Undervalued Stocks

2. SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP's Top Growth Companies, and

3. SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP keeps buying