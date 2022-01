Strs Ohio Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Visa Inc, Fiserv Inc

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Mastercard Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Oracle Corp, Visa Inc, Fiserv Inc, Autodesk Inc, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strs Ohio. As of 2021Q4, Strs Ohio owns 2178 stocks with a total value of $28.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,234,482 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,760,088 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 249,344 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,546,277 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 174,164 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%

Strs Ohio initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,595,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 306,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 613,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 404,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,829,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $332.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 798,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 2390.72%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $315.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 136,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.77%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,122,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 134.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,054,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $159.758400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 704,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strs Ohio sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82.

Strs Ohio sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Strs Ohio sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Strs Ohio sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

