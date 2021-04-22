New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Viatris Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Capri Holdings

Albany, NY, based Investment company New York State Teachers Retirement System (Current Portfolio) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Viatris Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Concentrix Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Capri Holdings, Iridium Communications Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New York State Teachers Retirement System. As of 2021Q1, New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 1622 stocks with a total value of $46.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+york+state+teachers+retirement+system/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,322,910 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,736,164 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 551,792 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,115,404 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 388,278 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 279,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,524,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $155.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 126,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 186,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 158,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 103.22%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 237,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 45.34%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 801,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 758,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 424,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $372.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 839.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 52,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 30.51%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. New York State Teachers Retirement System still held 674,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 25.19%. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. New York State Teachers Retirement System still held 96,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 27.17%. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. New York State Teachers Retirement System still held 172,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced to a holding in Alamo Group Inc by 25.07%. The sale prices were between $137.74 and $163.64, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $157.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. New York State Teachers Retirement System still held 5,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced to a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc by 20.64%. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. New York State Teachers Retirement System still held 52,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 28.78%. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $87.893500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. New York State Teachers Retirement System still held 66,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.