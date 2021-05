Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Steven Madden, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: VWO, EBC, NBIX, WD5A, RRR, SLG, AZEK, WLDN, BAND, FCEL, AMKR, LUMN, PGNY, PSN, SQNS, NOV, COLL, ELF, HTH, CELH, WSFS, BMTX, MODV,

MC, HQY, SEDG, VVV, CLDR, RDFN, ILPT, CDAY, BJ, SONO, UPWK, CNXC, AGCO, ALE, AYI, NSP, AAP, AMG, ALX, MDRX, ALNY, AMED, ACC, AEO, AFG, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARW, ARWR, ASB, AN, AZO, AVT, BXS, BOH, BMRC, OZK, BDC, BLKB, SAM, BYD, BCO, BC, CACI, CBRL, VIAC, CBT, CCMP, COG, CPT, CMD, CSL, CRI, CWST, CASY, CATY, CAR, CRL, CHE, CPK, CHH, CHDN, CIEN, XEC, CRUS, CLH, COHR, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CMC, NNN, CMP, CNO, CNX, CTO, INGR, OFC, CR, CFR, CW, DAR, ATGE, DVN, DKS, DISCA, UFS, DCI, DY, EXP, EWBC, EGP, ENS, EPR, EQIX, EQT, EXAS, EXEL, EXPO, FNB, FLIR, FCN, FICO, FHI, FCFS, PACW, FHN, FR, FLO, FLR, FL, FELE, FCX, FULT, GATX, GNTX, GNW, GBCI, GT, GGG, GEF, HRB, HAE, HAIN, HALO, THG, HOG, HE, HWKN, HR, HCSG, EHC, HELE, MLHR, HPQ, HXL, HRC, HON, SVC, HUBB, ICUI, ITT, IDA, INSM, IART, IDCC, ICE, IBOC, ISBC, JCOM, JBL, JACK, JBLU, JW.A, JLL, KBH, KMT, KRC, KEX, KNX, KSS, LRCX, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LEG, JEF, LGND, LECO, LFUS, LPSN, LMT, LPX, MDU, MTG, MKSI, MSM, MAC, MANH, MAN, MRVL, MTZ, MAT, MRCY, MCY, MIDD, MSA, MTX, MUR, NCR, NFG, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NEU, NI, NDSN, JWN, NUS, NUVA, OGE, IOSP, ORI, OLN, OHI, OMCL, ASGN, OSK, PSB, ARGO, PZZA, PTC, PDCO, PPC, PNFP, PLXS, PII, PB, STL, PWR, RLI, RYN, RBC, RS, RNR, RELL, RGLD, R, SAIA, SEIC, SAFT, SAFM, SGMS, SMG, SNBR, SMTC, SXT, SCI, SLGN, SON, SWX, STMP, STLD, SCL, SRCL, STRA, SUI, NLOK, SNX, SNV, TCF, TECH, TDS, TPX, THC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, THO, TKR, TOL, TR, TTC, ACIW, WEN, TRN, TRMK, UGI, UMPQ, UBSI, UNFI, UTHR, KMPR, OLED, URBN, VLY, VMI, VSH, WAFD, GHC, WSO, WW, WRI, WTFC, WWD, INT, WWE, WOR, WEX, FTS, NEO, PRG, HOMB, CVLT, DEI, ORBC, EBS, KBR, FSLR, MDGL, CNK, IBKR, ACM, PODD, FOLD, TDC, SATS, DAN, TREE, DISCK, RGA, LOPE, CDNA, CCXI, LEA, KAR, EFC, PEB, CIT, CHTR, FAF, CBOE, SIX, HPP, NOVT, COR, VC, DOOR, ACHC, ZNGA, TRIP, GWRE, EPAM, POST, YELP, SPLK, SUPN, PANW, SRC, QLYS, CONE, BFAM, TPH, HASI, VOYA, COTY, ESPR, REXR, SFM, MUSA, FATE, XLRN, SAIC, RNG, QTS, VEEV, BRX, KPTI, TNDM, XNCR, OGS, RARE, QTWO, PCTY, New York, NY, based Investment company Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Steven Madden, Materion Corp, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, sells Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp owns 1633 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mutual+of+america+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 4,853,427 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,107,988 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,008,753 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,703,297 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,841 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,020,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 427,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 84,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 77,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 149,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,604,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Steven Madden Ltd by 4512.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $39.82, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 445,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Materion Corp by 5454.77%. The purchase prices were between $62.61 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 140,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 732.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 414,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 48.32%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 357,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 1807.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 93,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $44.46.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $48.27 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24.